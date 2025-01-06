Intrepid Travel Picks alt/shift/ As PR Partner For ANZ Market

Intrepid Travel, the world’s largest global adventure tour operator and a global leader in responsible tourism for 35 years, has appointed creative communications agency alt/shift/ as its public relations partner for Australia and New Zealand after a competitive pitch process.

A certified B-Corp since 2018 and recently announced as the Australian Financial Review’s second fastest-growing Australian company, Intrepid is building on strong momentum as a purpose-driven brand to continue creating positive change through the joy of small group travel.

Bringing creative storytelling expertise to elevate Intrepid’s small group adventure offering, this appointment bolsters alt/shift/’s growing portfolio of leading travel and tourism brands, including Camplify and Air New Zealand.

As the travel industry undergoes significant transformation, grappling with over-tourism, and an increasing demand for responsible travel, Intrepid is poised to lead the way with alt/shift/ guiding

its communications strategy.

“Intrepid is proud to be a force for good in travel. Partnering with alt/shift/ will allow us to share our commitment to responsible tourism and connect with audiences in Australia and New Zealand in meaningful ways,” said head of PR and communications, APAC, Jo Crisp.

“With ambitious plans to grow our customer base to 250,000 in the ANZ market by 2030, and expand into accommodation and publishing, alt/shift/’s award-winning approach makes them the

perfect partner for Intrepid’s next chapter.”

“Intrepid is an icon in the global travel industry, and their commitment to creating positive change aligns seamlessly with our values. We are excited to amplify their small group experiences and sustainability leadership through strategic, creative campaigns that inspire both travellers and media alike,” said National CEO alt/shift, Elly Hewitt.

This partnership is set to deliver purpose-driven storytelling that highlights the transformative power of travel while addressing the evolving demands of today’s travellers. Intrepid and alt/shift/ will work hand-in-hand to inspire a new wave of sustainable adventure.