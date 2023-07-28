Instagram Australia Hosts First Instagram University Event

Yesterday Instagram Australia hosted its first Instagram University (IGU) event at Meta HQ in Sydney.

IGU is a “school inspired” session designed to inform and educate local publishers, content-first creators, podcasters, social media managers and creators, highlighting best practice and

IGU is part of Instagram’s ongoing mission to educate audiences of teen and consumer media, Gen-Z collectives and creatives on Instagram’s tools, and to share useful tips, tricks and hidden gems, while providing best practice support.

“How-to” and educational lectures were hosted by guest professors Nedd Brockmann, Maddy MacRae, Tom Abbott (AKA WorthlessTwink), Pubity, Memezar, and ABC News, with additional sessions hosted by the Instagram and Meta teams including Michael Morcos (head of communications, Instagram ANZ), Kirsty Wilson (head of creator partnerships), Bianca Benussi (creator partnerships manager), Hannah Parker (content curation manager, reels) and Karren Rogers (media and sports partnerships).

Guests were treated to schoolyard snacks from yester-year at the Instagram Canteen, and enjoyed hanging out on the bleachers. Graduation celebrations followed as the class of 2023 cemented their completion with graduation photos. Highlights included a live stream Q&A from entertainment news and meme powerhouse Pubity Group, featuring co-founders Kit Chilvers and Iyrah Williams.

Michael Morcos, head of communications for Instagram Australia and New Zealand, said:“Instagram University is designed to engage with our local creators and media to support them make the most of the Instagram and Threads platforms – enabling them to express themselves and connect over creativity and their interests.

“Each discussion, tutorial and subject incorporates key learnings and best practice on products and features like Reels, Messaging, Stories, Feed, Transparency and Controls and Threads, giving our attendees the know-how to use the platform in a fun, creative way to drive success and impact for their brands and publications.”

The IGU 2023 graduating class included creators like Aimee Massie, Olivia White, Ali Chebbani, Samuel Fricker and Sketchshe as well as representatives from media outlets such as The Daily Aus, Pedestrian, Buzzfeed, Body and Soul, news.com.au, Stitch, Junkee, Stellar, Sunrise and ABC. Podcasters The Briefing, Equity Mates and I Want It Yesterday were also in attendance.

