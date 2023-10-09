Instagram & Screen Australia Have Announced The Recipients Of 2023 First Nations Creator Program

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    15 recipients will join a Program of dedicated workshops and training sessions from 18-19 October to learn valuable skills about building their brand and business. Each Creator will receive funding and a chance to collaborate with Creators from the Class of 2022.

    Fifteen of Australia’s emerging First Nations social media talent have this week been selected by Instagram and Screen Australia’s First Nations Department in the third edition of its First Nations Creator Program.

    Opening for applications earlier this year, the First Nations Creator Program is an initiative in partnership between Screen Australia’s First Nations Department and Instagram Australia for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social media creators, with the goal of propelling emerging local talent and amplifying a diverse range of voices. The program’s ultimate aim is to foster long-term career opportunities in the realms of social media and digital content creation.

    The fifteen selected recipients of the 2023 First Nations Creator Program are:

    This year’s program includes training sessions and workshops from 18-19 October, covering Reels best practice, Metaverse technologies, business-building, Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Copyright Property, optimised finances and much more, facilitated by mentored guidance and collaborative learning. Creators will also receive production funding to help establish their platform and grow their Instagram account.

    “We’re really proud to see this program thrive in its third year. Amplifying diverse voices on Instagram is really important to us” said Kirsty Wilson, Creator Partnerships Lead, Meta Australia and New Zealand.

    “With a goal to empower First Nations Creators, this Program aims to equip these talented individuals with the information and tools they need to grow their online communities and build their brands and careers. We can’t wait to see them continue to flourish.”

    Similarly to last year’s program, Creators will be encouraged to build their brand and initiate sustainable techniques to grow their business, tapping into key industry contacts including Instagram and Screen Australia representatives, leading First Nations creatives and previous participants. Special guests include Narelda Jacobs, and panel sessions with NIDA and AFTRS.

    “We are incredibly impressed with this year’s cohort of First Nations creators and excited to see the positive impact this program will have on each of the recipient’s careers. It’s an important initiative that can create a pipeline into the broader screen industry by cultivating content creation skills, giving creators the confidence to expand their networks and ability to reach new audiences. Congratulations to the 2023 recipients” said Angela Bates, Head of First Nations, Screen Australia.




