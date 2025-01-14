Inside NGEN: Mindshare’s Grace Skinner On Entering The Media Industry As A Self-Proclaimed Introvert

In this monthly column with NGEN, the MFA’s training program for media professionals with less than five years’ experience, Mindshare’s Grace Skinner outlines the challenges and rewards of being an introvert in an extroverted industry.

As someone who once scored “100% introverted” on a Myers Briggs personality test, it’s safe to say that entering the world of media two years ago was quite a big shock to my system.

Media is an industry renowned for its collection of strong personalities, networking events and after-work drinks, and while this has changed in many ways, for those of us who are not extroverted by nature, it is definitely an industry that can be intimidating upon entrance.

In my first few months at Mindshare, I was invited to numerous networking events, and coffee catch-ups, and encouraged to attend some amazing NGEN sessions. These opportunities forced me to face my social shyness head-on and put on a smile in front of all the new people I was meeting in quick succession. While every meeting and event was new and exciting, and while I was grateful to be included, I can’t deny that nerves and shyness often crept in – leaving me heading home with my social battery completely drained.

Last year, I made the decision to challenge myself to become a more present and engaged member of this industry. Beyond the basics of being more vocal in various meetings, I also made the effort to put my hand up for “+1” opportunities that would require me to jump into new situations with even more new people, such as joining the Sydney NGEN Committee – a role that I knew would involve presenting at industry-wide sessions, meeting a large number of new people, and keeping NGEN top of mind within Mindshare.

Joining the NGEN Committee has been one of the most rewarding opportunities I have taken on during my time in the industry. It has given me so much exposure to the wider industry, introduced me to key industry voices, and allowed me to meet a variety of inspiring NGENers across both agencies and media owners.

At the Halloween party in October, I signed in and met over 50 new people, and to my surprise, it wasn’t scary or nerve-wracking. I have made some great friends throughout my time at Mindshare and on the NGEN Committee, and that is all because I made the decision to get involved and not let amazing opportunities pass me by, despite the initial discomfort.

So why am I telling you all of this? I think it’s important for some of us to hear that it’s okay to not be the loudest voice in a room. It’s okay to not feel comfortable being the focus of attention. It’s OK to be nervous in big meetings, while presenting, and when attending events.

But never let these feelings hold you back from speaking up – whether you have an idea to share, a question to ask, or an opportunity you’re eager to seize. Don’t let being introverted or shy prevent you from becoming a strong and present member of this industry.

Although I still sometimes have to fight my introverted inclination to sit in the background and let others do all the talking, it is getting easier and easier with every meeting, every catch-up, and every event to speak up and ensure that my voice is being heard.

You may be pleased to know that over the past two years, my introvert percentage has decreased to 75%… We’re getting there!

Grace Skinner is Marketplace Executive at Mindshare