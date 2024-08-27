Inside NGEN: Harnessing The Power Of Good For Positive Change

In this monthly column with NGEN, the MFA’s training program for media professionals with less than five years of experience, Initiative’s Jasmyn Dawkins examines meaningful ways we can all give back and make out communities better.

One of my earliest introductions to the media world was through UnLtd, working on charity partner briefs while I was still at university. Since then, the idea of giving back has always been at the forefront of everything I do.

For me, it’s not just about volunteering, it’s about harnessing the skills and knowledge imparted by others, and ensuring I reciprocate their good will by giving back – and when I can, paying it forward. These are some meaningful ways I encourage everyone to consider giving back.

Pro-bono work is the obvious choice for us to use our roles to harness the power of good to create positive change and give back. Agencies often provide their skill and expertise to charity partners and look to their employees to help across a variety of roles – from coordinators through to directors. Collaborating on these projects not only introduces you to new faces outside your team, it also rewards you with a sense of fulfilment when you see those ads out in the real world.

Volunteering outside my professional realm has been instrumental in both my personal and professional growth. Stepping outside my comfort zone has taught me invaluable lessons in teamwork and problem-solving in a new environment and different contexts from my day to day.

With a wide array of organisations perpetually seeking support, there is always an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution tailored to your skills and interests. You never know – you might just learn something new, too.

These two ways may come to mind first, yet we work in an industry that offers so many other important opportunities to pay it forward. A great example is investing in others, just as others have invested in you.

Throughout my short career, I have been so fortunate to receive guidance and encouragement from mentors who have gone above and beyond their job descriptions to genuinely care about me. Whether that’s the person who has taken me under their wing since my days as an intern and offered support along the entire way, or someone who has taken the time to help out on my NGEN Award brief, I’ve learned that it is important to pay those acts of kindness forward to those who follow us.

Engaging in buddy programs, speaking at industry events such as NGEN, or just generally sharing your advice (especially in a column just like this!) are all avenues to give back by paying it forward with our knowledge and experience.

Each interaction we have helps others navigate their own career paths and reinforces the collective development and growth in our industry. Just as we benefit from the advice we receive from others – it’s important to recognise that we have the ability and a responsibility to continuously give back to the collective, and support others coming up through the industry

Ultimately, creating a culture of empathy, impact, reciprocity and continuous learning within the media industry hinges on our commitment to giving back and perfectly illustrates the power of our industry purpose, We Are The Changers.

Whether that’s through a big commitment like volunteering, or a simple gesture like a coffee and a chat, each contribution plays an important role.

Embracing a ‘giving back’ mindset not only infuses our work with purpose, it’s the key to shaping a more compassionate and supportive world, both inside and outside the workplace.

So today, consider what you could do to give back – perhaps volunteering your time or skills, presenting at a workshop, sitting on a committee – – or if there is an individual coming up through the industry who could benefit from your knowledge and experience, and pay it forward over a cup of coffee.

Dawkins is Senior Investment Executive at Initiative & NGEN Co-Chair