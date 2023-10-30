Innocean Launches Brand Experience Advisory Lowercase

Innocean CEO, Jasmin Bedir, today announced the agency’s latest diversified offering following Innocean’s growth trajectory in the past year and the move to the new group hub in Darlinghurst with creative content and production company Wellcom.

lowercase, a brand experience advisory and implementation company with the vision to empower brands to become customer-centric and purpose-led, is launching this month in the Innocean group hub in Sydney’s Darlinghurst.

Matt Morgan & Jasmin Bedir

It will be led by Matt Morgan, who has more than 12 years of industry experience and a diversified skill set in marketing, brand strategy, and digital business transformation. He has led SEO and digital marketing departments at Zenith and Performics for enterprise-level brands including Aviva, Qantas, Ralph Lauren, and Google in London, Sydney, and Melbourne. He has also overseen CX transformations for companies like Westpac and managed brand strategy for St George, Dettol, and Heineken. Prior to lowercase, he held positions such as strategy director at Saatchi & Saatchi and head of marketing at Publicis Sapient, before joining Innocean as head of digital.

Morgan said: “In today’s market, consumers do not view companies as mere businesses; they see them as brands. We help Australian leaders see their businesses like their customers do, in order to prioritise investment in tactics that drive ‘Total Brand Perception’. Total Brand Perception is made up of the sum of every interaction a customer has ever had with a business, from pre-roll to packaging. But business leaders often struggle to control all of these interactions, weakening the consistency of brand experiences across the customer journey, creating a gap between brand and customer.

“A brand’s success is defined by the alignment between what it claims to stand for and people’s real-world experiences. lowercase recognises the paramount importance of this connection and aims to help companies close the gap between ‘brand on paper’, or how businesses see their company, and ‘brand in practice’, or how customers really experience brands, to achieve ‘True Brand Experience’. lowercase exists to put the needs of Australian customers back at the core of decision-making.”

Jasmin Bedir said: “We have decades of experience building large global brands, but we have just as much experience in understanding what the customer wants, and that is sometimes completely misaligned with the tactics leaders focus on or sits in siloed advertising channels. Executives are looking for smarter decision making, efficiencies and less complexity, which lowercase will deliver, while also empowering brands to become customer-centric and purpose-led, ultimately enhancing their brand equity.”

A proprietary True Brand Experience (TBX) tool is the foundation of lowercase’s methodology, underpinned by extensive research, and the culmination of thinking, combining insights from the world of CX, digital marketing, brand advertising and SEO.

lowercase’s 2023 TBX Pulse Study surveyed 1,000 Australian respondents to understand the common features that Australia’s ‘favourite brands’ have that enable them to evoke enduring love and loyalty. The TBX Pulse Study found that customers are 3.1x more likely to ignore price when considering brand or product, 84% are more likely to consider a brand as standing out from competitors, and 72% are more willing to pay a price premium for a brand that delivers true brand experience.