Innocean And Wellcom Unveil New Darlinghurst Hub

The respective growth of Innocean and Wellcom has led them to move to a new home to better reflect their brand and offering and to be housed under one roof for the first time.

2023 has been transformative for Innocean and creative content and production agency, Wellcom, with the launch of thelab and further business extensions planned for the new year. Innocean saw 27% revenue and 30% staff growth following organic growth from existing clients and significant new business project growth in areas such as CX, digital, social, PR and consultancy services.

The integrated culture of the three businesses has been made possible by new purpose-built office space at 40-50 Francis Street, Darlinghurst. The 2,200 sqm space is an amalgamation of four buildings that date back from 1922 through to 1994, and the Catholic Church is believed to have owned the site since 1854. The new Sydney home for Wellcom houses three photography and film studios, together with a commercial kitchen, three edit suites and a sound studio.

Innocean CEO Jasmin Bedir said “While we have been focused for the past three years on transforming the inside of our businesses, it’s now time to transform our physical space and how we present to the world. The new Darlinghurst hub, which will see our businesses operate under one roof for the first time, is set up for creative collaboration and a progressive environment and is a far better representation of the brands we are. We want our people to be excited to come to this space and our clients to experience that collaboration first-hand. It’s an exciting next step for our group.”

Wellcom Sydney general manager, Marnie Darren said ”We are a group of thinkers and makers. Our internal creative resources and inhouse facilities at the new hub allow us to provide agility and speed. Everything in our new space reflects who we are, from the walls to the boardroom, furniture and all in between. We’re so thrilled to now be all together to bring clients creative and effective solutions.”

Further growth within the group will see the launch of digital agency thelab in Australia. thelab is headquartered in New York and specialises in platform development, UI and UX. In addition, Innocean’s new consultancy offering is planned to launch later this month.

Innocean and Wellcom have recently taken residence in their new Darlinghurst digs, with a launch event to follow. More details on the launch of thelab in Australia and the Innocean consultancy offering will be announced soon.