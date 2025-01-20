Initiative Promotes Tom Dodd To Chief Strategy Officer

Media agency Initiative has announced the appointment of Tom Dodd as chief strategy officer. Based in Melbourne, Dodd has been promoted to the role from national head of strategy and is tasked with designing and leading the next evolution of Initiative’s product nationally.

With nearly two decades of media planning and strategy experience, spanning senior roles in the UK and Australia, Dodd was head of media at IAG – Initiative’s client – prior to his national head of strategy role, managing the media business across IAG’s brand portfolio, including NRMA Insurance and CGU. Previously he was Sydney head of connections planning at UM.

“Initiative has always been celebrated for having a deep bench of Strategic talent; therefore, it makes complete sense that we would promote from within for this coveted role and task Doddy with continuing to build upon this momentum. I was blown away by the calibre of talent who were put forward for the role, but Doddy was my first and natural choice to be appointed as Chief Strategy Officer. He has been immersed in our business for over 2 years as our national head of strategy, and like me, has valuable client-side experience, so really understands how our clients think and what is required from a strategy perspective to propel them forward,” Jo McAlister, CEO, Initiative said.

“He is an exceptional leader with extensive experience leading agency villages coupled with a deep knowledge garnered from working client side, which makes him an invaluable asset to the agency’s SLT and strategy team. But the best thing about Doddy is his ability to bring out the best in everyone, he has extraordinarily high standards and is relentless in making sure our work is of the highest quality, however, what I love most is he takes everyone, from client service to his strategy team to Investment along on the journey with him. I can’t wait to see what he will achieve this year for the agency and our clients,” McAlister added.

“When I joined Initiative, we were coming out of COVID and clients were looking for interesting ideas and experiences to solve their business challenges. That hasn’t changed but added to the mix is the immersion of data-led thinking underpinned by AI, and Initiative is perfectly poised to utilise these technologies to deliver best in class thinking to our craft. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be leading the agency’s strategy offering. I am excited about working with Jo and the team to craft a new agency narrative and expand the national Strategy/Comms Design teams ensuring they are totally focussed on driving sustainable business growth, for clients and continuing Initiative’s reputation as leading strategic thinkers,” Initative CSO Tom Dodd added.

“Doddy & I have been given a special opportunity to lead an agency that truly reflects us – we love Initiative’s challenger mindset; we want to do brave work with our client partners, and we are obsessed with giving everyone an opportunity to shine. The excitement and energy to redefine Initiative in a new era is palpable across the office and 2025 is certainly starting with a bang,” McAlister said.

Dodd will announce his full national strategy team shortly. His appointment is effective immediately.