Initiative Bolsters Planning Offering With Promotions

Initiative has bolstered its planning offering, promoting Ryan Haeusler to the newly created role of national head of communications design and Emma Greenhalgh to Sydney head of communications design.

Lead Image: L-R – Ryan Haeusler, Chris Colter, Emma Greenhalgh

Chris Colter, chief strategy & product officer, said he couldn’t be prouder to recognise the talents of two of the agency’s most outstanding team members and expand their remit further across the agency and their clients.

“Ryan and Emma are two fiercely intelligent, collaborative and creative craft leaders and have been the driving force behind a lot of Initiative’s success and the success of our clients. They have a proven track record in making the impossible possible, in architecting some of the most integrated, innovative and most importantly effective work for our clients and designing new planning solutions that keep us on the top of our game. I can’t wait to see them create the next era of Initiative,” said Colter.

Haeusler joined Initiative in 2015 and most recently held the role of Sydney Head of Communications Design. His innate ability to lead his team to consistently deliver idea-led, culturally empowered ecosystems that drive effectiveness is most evident with his work spearheading the LEGO account; a brand that is arguably one of the most recognised in recent history for the quality, depth and innovation in media planning in the AUNZ marketplace.

“I’m thrilled to be extending my remit into the Melbourne and Perth markets, and to get access to all the amazing people and clients that come with it. Initiative has always put a major focus on strategic media planning as a craft, so I’m super excited to see what Emma and I can build (and break) to make it even better,” said Haeusler.

Previously Communications Design Director, IAG Greenhalgh steps into Haeusler’s former role and will remain leading the planning across the IAG portfolio. Greenhalgh is also a strong advocate for industry causes and has been instrumental in leading planning for NFP “WhatAbility” a disability support service that specialises in community service.

“Initiative’s culture encourages high achievers to aim for the top, and I love the fast-paced environment. Ryan’s shoes are big one’s to fill but I am confident I can bring new perspectives to the role and continue to help our clients stay ahead of their competitors via an enhanced comms design offering and thought leadership,” Greenhalgh said.

Both promotions are effective immediately.