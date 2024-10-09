Ingenia Holiday Parks Signs On As An Official Event Partner For The 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000

Ingenia Holiday Parks is partnering with Supercars for this weekend’s 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Running from 10th – 13th October, the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 is hosting approximately 30,000 eager campers who will be pitching their tents and parking their caravans as close to the Mt Panorama circuit as possible.

Aside from displaying some of the biggest Supercar action on a globally renowned track, the four days will feature a plethora of entertainment and dedicated venues for event goers. Ingenia Holiday Parks will be taking over the popular Harris Park Precinct, dubbing it the Chill Out Space – set up to offer a relaxing spot for racegoers to unwind amidst the action. The space will be decked out with an Ingenia Holiday Parks tent, umbrellas for shade, bean bags, camping chairs and tables.

“Ingenia Holiday Parks is proud to be partnering with Supercars, combining the thrill of the racetrack with the relaxation of our holiday parks. This partnership is the perfect fit for our brand, as it aligns with the adventurous, family-friendly spirit of both motorsports fans and holiday-goers. It’s great to be able to offer them the ideal place to relax and recharge after the excitement of the race,” said Matthew Young, executive general manager Tourism at Ingenia Holiday Parks.

To celebrate the exciting partnership, Ingenia Holiday Parks is inviting their favourite nomads to put their hats in the ring to win the Ingenia Holiday Parks Supercars Ultimate Event Experience. The competition runs from September 20th to October 28th and fans who enter via the Supercars website will have the chance to win incredible prizes.

The major prize includes:

Four 4-day General Admission tickets to a 2025 Supercars Promoted Round

A meet & greet with a Supercars driver in the pit garage

A VIP Behind the Scenes tour

A course car ride around the event circuit

A $500 Ingenia Holiday Parks gift card.

Additionally, three minor prize winners will receive a $500 Ingenia Holiday Parks gift card.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ingenia Holiday Parks as an Official Event Partner for this weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000. Ingenia Holiday Parks is a fantastic brand that aligns with our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences, and we’re proud to have them join us for Australia’s most iconic motorsport event,” said Supercars general manager commercial, Jamie Black.

Ingenia Holiday Parks has proudly been a Premier Partner of the esteemed South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL team since 2020, supporting both their Pathways program and Souths Cares while also partnering with Surf Life Saving NSW (SLSNSW) to actively invest in surf safety education for guests and the broader community.