Influencers Generate $853.5K In Earned Media Value For Mother’s Day Campaigns

HypeAuditor, the AI analytics platform for brands seeking influencer marketing, has analysed how brands are leveraging influencer marketing for Mother’s Day.

Some 975 influencers took social media by storm, sharing a total of 1,577 social media posts about the annual celebration, generating over $853K in Earned Media Value (EMV) for brands during the two weeks leading up to Mother’s Day.

As a metric that benchmarks influencer marketing campaign efficiency and estimates the price of targeted advertising with an equivalent reach and audience, EMV is in a nutshell the social recognition a brand has earned on social media in the form of recommendations, reviews, user-generated content, and shares.

Alexander Frolov, CEO and co-founder, HypeAuditor commented, “Mother’s Day is a gift-giving holiday and brands are right to leverage influencer marketing to turn the event into a peak sale season and maximise their sales. People turn to influencers for recommendations about anything including gift ideas.

“For smaller brands that may not have the budget to splash out on an advertising campaign for Mother’s Day specifically, influencer marketing is a really good, cost-effective and lucrative option for them. Through influencer marketing they can not only increase their sales by offering discount codes and running competitions but it’s also an opportunity for them to increase their brand awareness among their targeted audience by partnering with the right influencer. The EMV achieved is a clear indication that influencer marketing is a highly cost-effective conduit for advertising for any occasion”.

When it comes to promoting brands for a smaller occasion such as Mother’s Day, it’s the nano influencers, with follower counts 1K-10K, who seem to have the biggest impact for brands, probably due to their more intimate relationship with their audiences. 85% of the posts about Mother’s Day were made by nano influencers.

The top brands that went hard on their social media campaigns for Mother’s Day were Kmart, Typo, Myer, David Jones, Bunnings and Priceline.