Indigenous Stars 3% & Jessica Mauboy Fuel New Supercars Campaign Via WILDCARD

Indigenous Stars 3% & Jessica Mauboy Fuel New Supercars Campaign Via WILDCARD
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Supercars will reveal its latest TV commercial tomorrow, featuring thrilling on-track moments as well as the 2024 Supercars anthem, Won’t Stop, by First Nations artists 3% and Jessica Mauboy.

Lead image: L-R Cam Waters, Chaz Mostert, Broc Feeney.

Entering its second year, the “Unforgettable” brand campaign for Supercars continues to immerse fans in all the full-throttle, adrenaline-fuelled moments that race fans around the world know and love, promising a 2024 season to thrill seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The new TVC gives a sneak peek of the 2024 Supercars anthem, Won’t Stop, from 3% and two-time ARIA award winner Jessica Mauboy. The track is officially released on 9 August.

“I’m absolutely buzzing about teaming up with my mates from 3% on this track. We’ve been wanting to collaborate for a while, and now getting to create something this cool together feels like a dream come true. The energy in the studio was electric, and knowing it’s become the anthem for Supercars? That’s beyond anything we could’ve imagined, and it’s the perfect fit for this track. We can’t wait for everyone to feel the vibe and hear the roar of Won’t Stop!” said Mauboy.

“Very few times in your life do you get to live out a dream you’ve had. Call it manifestation or just hard work paying off, but getting the Jessica Mauboy feature really is the essence of this song. Now it’s the theme song for Supercars!? Shake and bake!” said 3%.

“This TVC embodies the essence of Supercars: the raw excitement, the fierce competition, and the unyielding passion of fans.  Speed, power, and precision define the world of Supercars, from roaring engines to daring overtakes. Every moment is a testament to the thrill of competition and we’re immensely proud of how that is captured in this commercial. It’s a celebration of everything that makes Supercars racing truly unforgettable,” said Supercars head of marketing, Brenda Younes.

The campaign strategy and TVC were developed with creative agency WILDCARD, who launched the “Unforgettable” campaign with Supercars last year, led by had of creative Tom Meredith and head of film Guy Martin.

“This spot explores the unforgettable feeling that Supercars brings when the pedal hits the floor and racing ignites. When we heard “Won’t Stop” for the first time, it was a perfect match – full of energy and full throttle. It’s one that lasts long in the memory, just like the Supercars experience. We’re very proud to drive the campaign for Supercars,” said Meredith.

The new commercial begins airing nationally tomorrow, just one day out from Supercar’s return to International racing at this weekend’s ITM Taupō Super400 In New Zealand.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Supercars Wildcard

Latest News

MECCA & Fendi Among Premium Advertisers For oOh!media Woollahra OOH Network Launch
  • Advertising

MECCA & Fendi Among Premium Advertisers For oOh!media Woollahra OOH Network Launch

oOh!media has today announced launch partners for the fully digital Woollahra Out of Home Street Furniture network – the first phase of oOh!’s Premium Sydney offering. Luxury brands, including JLR Australia, MECCA, and LVMH’s prestigious brands Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, and Fendi, are debuting across state-of-the-art LED screens. These screens are powered entirely by […]

Yahoo Academy Announces Class Of 2024
  • Marketing

Yahoo Academy Announces Class Of 2024

Yahoo is proud to announce the 30 outstanding emerging leaders who have been chosen from more than 200 entries to participate in the Yahoo Academy 2024 program. Now in its 13th year, the Yahoo Academy has a stellar track record as the industry’s leading talent-building initiative, boasting 360 graduates to date. The 2024 cohort is […]

Top 35 Media Leaders Announced For 2024 TikTok Agency Accelerator Program
  • Media

Top 35 Media Leaders Announced For 2024 TikTok Agency Accelerator Program

TikTok has announced the 35 media leaders selected to participate in the 2024 cohort of the TikTok Agency Accelerator Program. The program, which received high interest from Australian media agencies, is part of TikTok’s commitment to fostering the development of talented professionals within the Australian media industry. This year’s program centres around the concept of […]

AiMCO Announces First-Ever Diversity Webinar To Explore Inclusion In Influencer Marketing
  • Marketing

AiMCO Announces First-Ever Diversity Webinar To Explore Inclusion In Influencer Marketing

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has announced its first-ever diversity webinar for members, designed to explore inclusion in national influencer marketing campaigns. Lead image: Ellie Cole The free AiMCO webinar, to be held on April 30, will look at how brands can effectively incorporate diversity and inclusion into their influencer campaigns to resonate with […]

Anthony Ellis Promoted To CEO Of Publicis Media Exchange
  • Advertising

Anthony Ellis Promoted To CEO Of Publicis Media Exchange

Publicis Groupe Australia and New Zealand has announced the promotion of Anthony Ellis (lead image) to the new position of chief executive officer for Publicis Media Exchange (PMX) in Australia and New Zealand. As CEO of the Groupe’s media investment arm in Australia and New Zealand, Ellis will continue to drive the Groupe’s’ client-centric approach […]

Nine Launches New Look Olympic Experience 100 Days Out From Paris 2024
  • Media

Nine Launches New Look Olympic Experience 100 Days Out From Paris 2024

With just 100 days until the Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Now has unveiled its fresh new look and state-of-the-art upgrade, which will revolutionise the way Australians watch the Olympics and Paralympics, regardless of their device. 9Now will lead Australia into a new era of Olympic streaming with a world-class audience experience never seen before in […]

Must-Watch Marketers At Cannes In Cairns!
  • B&T Exclusive

Must-Watch Marketers At Cannes In Cairns!

With such an almighty slate of content at this year’s Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, the mind can boggle over which session to attend. When the main stage isn’t being commanded by the showstopping keynotes, there are two content tracks in the Cairns Convention Centre and new for 2024, an afternoon content track in […]

News Corp & NRMA Unite For Urgent Action To Fix Notoriously Dangerous Bruce Hwy
  • Campaigns

News Corp & NRMA Unite For Urgent Action To Fix Notoriously Dangerous Bruce Hwy

News Corp Australia and NRMA Insurance have launched a major advocacy campaign, Help Our Highway, calling for urgent action to fix one of the country’s most important and notoriously dangerous roads. Lead image: Michelle Klein CCMO NRMA Queensland’s Bruce Highway stretches more than 1,670kms from Brisbane to Cairns and is a critical transportation corridor for […]

Tara Ford To Serve On Titanium Jury At Cannes Lions
  • Advertising

Tara Ford To Serve On Titanium Jury At Cannes Lions

Tara Ford, chief creative officer of The Monkeys and Accenture Song, is set to serve on the Titanium jury at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The Aussie adland legend said that she “can’t wait” to join the panel of judges and that the Award was particularly close to her heart. “Titanium is […]

“Be Like A Skunk At A Garden Party”: Author Patrick Radden Keefe On Investigating Pharma
  • Marketing

“Be Like A Skunk At A Garden Party”: Author Patrick Radden Keefe On Investigating Pharma

Patrick Radden Keefe (pictured), author of global bestseller, Empire of Pain, talked to B&T‘s Nancy Hromin at the Samsung Jaipur Literary Festival about reputation laundering, aggressive marketing strategies and the privilege of still being able to practice pure journalism and be paid for it. Keefe’s in-depth reporting in publications such as The New Yorker and […]