Indigenous Stars 3% & Jessica Mauboy Fuel New Supercars Campaign Via WILDCARD

Supercars will reveal its latest TV commercial tomorrow, featuring thrilling on-track moments as well as the 2024 Supercars anthem, Won’t Stop, by First Nations artists 3% and Jessica Mauboy.

Lead image: L-R Cam Waters, Chaz Mostert, Broc Feeney.

Entering its second year, the “Unforgettable” brand campaign for Supercars continues to immerse fans in all the full-throttle, adrenaline-fuelled moments that race fans around the world know and love, promising a 2024 season to thrill seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The new TVC gives a sneak peek of the 2024 Supercars anthem, Won’t Stop, from 3% and two-time ARIA award winner Jessica Mauboy. The track is officially released on 9 August.

“I’m absolutely buzzing about teaming up with my mates from 3% on this track. We’ve been wanting to collaborate for a while, and now getting to create something this cool together feels like a dream come true. The energy in the studio was electric, and knowing it’s become the anthem for Supercars? That’s beyond anything we could’ve imagined, and it’s the perfect fit for this track. We can’t wait for everyone to feel the vibe and hear the roar of Won’t Stop!” said Mauboy.

“Very few times in your life do you get to live out a dream you’ve had. Call it manifestation or just hard work paying off, but getting the Jessica Mauboy feature really is the essence of this song. Now it’s the theme song for Supercars!? Shake and bake!” said 3%.

“This TVC embodies the essence of Supercars: the raw excitement, the fierce competition, and the unyielding passion of fans. Speed, power, and precision define the world of Supercars, from roaring engines to daring overtakes. Every moment is a testament to the thrill of competition and we’re immensely proud of how that is captured in this commercial. It’s a celebration of everything that makes Supercars racing truly unforgettable,” said Supercars head of marketing, Brenda Younes.

The campaign strategy and TVC were developed with creative agency WILDCARD, who launched the “Unforgettable” campaign with Supercars last year, led by had of creative Tom Meredith and head of film Guy Martin.

“This spot explores the unforgettable feeling that Supercars brings when the pedal hits the floor and racing ignites. When we heard “Won’t Stop” for the first time, it was a perfect match – full of energy and full throttle. It’s one that lasts long in the memory, just like the Supercars experience. We’re very proud to drive the campaign for Supercars,” said Meredith.

The new commercial begins airing nationally tomorrow, just one day out from Supercar’s return to International racing at this weekend’s ITM Taupō Super400 In New Zealand.