Indie Creative Agency Fuller Promotes Kate Fuller To Managing Director

Independent creative agency Fuller has announced the appointment of Kate Fuller as its managing director.

In addition to setting the strategic direction and leading business development in Sydney, Kate will continue to work across brand strategy and creative campaigns.

Fuller joined the agency in 2014, working across communications, creative and digital content strategy roles in Adelaide before moving to Sydney in 2022 to lay the foundation for growth into the eastern states as brand communication strategist.

Her career has also included roles as editor at Hardie Grant Magazines, US correspondent for a business trade publication, Science Writer and Communications Officer at the UK’s University of Oxford, and communications and media officer for primary health care research organisation, PHCRIS.

“I joined Fuller a decade ago with a global perspective on media and communications. It’s been an incredible journey collaborating with our national MD and leadership team to grow the business and shape new services tailored to clients’ evolving needs. Expanding our market presence in Sydney feels like the perfect next chapter as we build on the momentum of 2024. While continuing to grow and refine our brand and creative offer remains my top priority, I’m genuinely excited to step into a more external-facing role – connecting with Sydney, sharing our story, and showcasing the brilliant work we do, the talented people behind it, and the values that make us who we are,” Fuller said.

“We’re driven by achieving results for our clients and working in partnership with brands to recognise their competitive advantage, amplify their stories, attain market cut-through, and make a real difference. But there’s also a real warmth that comes from working with Fuller. The moment you step into our offices, you’ll feel listened to, valued and part of the family. We’re excited to welcome more clients into our Sydney home.

“I’m particularly looking forward to growing our partnerships across health, patient advocacy, medical research and the not-for-profit space – sectors I am deeply passionate about – and where impactful storytelling and genuine connection can make a real difference,” Fuller added.