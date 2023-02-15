Indie Agency SLIK Strengthens Indigenous Credentials

Independent creative agency SLIK is now registered as an Indigenous business with Supply Nation, a non-profit organisation that aims to grow the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business sector through the promotion of supplier diversity.

Becoming a registered business with Supply Nation is no easy feat. However, SLIK’s co-founder, director and Wiradjuri man Kyle Bennett (lead image) said it’s an important step towards driving real impact for Indigenous communities, businesses and individuals across the country.

“We’re committed to building relationships with industry leaders to create a better future for First Nations people and our registration with Supply Nation is just the start,” he said.

SLIK has also partnered with Indigenous financial wellbeing organisation First Nations Foundation, with the first project being a complete digital transformation for the brand, including CX strategy and design, with the ultimate goal of helping First Nations communities achieve their financial goals.

In addition to building partnerships, SLIK is also looking inward to ensure their people are part of a culturally competent team. The creative agency has invested in cultural awareness training and is actively seeking opportunities to work with Indigenous artists and storytellers to continually build knowledge and understanding.

When it comes to building a diverse team, SLIK is all too familiar with the challenges of underrepresentation of First Nations talent in the advertising and software development industries.

Bennett said: “I know what it’s like to be young, Indigenous and starting your career in this industry. That’s why we offer a paid internship program for First Nations people that includes career mentorship from an accepting and culturally sensitive team, along with flexible working to facilitate an ongoing connection to Country and community.

“We’re passionate about setting an example for our clients and the industry through fostering cultural understanding and impacting real change for First Nations people.”

SLIK is an independent creative agency operating on Gadigal land, Sydney. Clients include Qantas, Nine, TPG Telecom, Darrell Lea, and Suncorp and the agency has enjoyed recent success with an expanded portfolio across insurance, telco and FMCG.