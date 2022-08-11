Indie Agency Milk+Honey Unveils First Work For Stacks Law Firm

After recently being appointed agency of record, Milk+Honey has launched its first brand campaign for Stacks Law Firm who boast 22 offices across Australia.

The new integrated campaign will run nationally across TV, online, social and press. Directed by Paul Middleditch and shot by DOP Daniel Ardilley, the filmic centrepiece uses the analogy of a wild brumby being tamed by a Jillaroo to convey how the emotional volatility of the law can be mastered with an experienced, confident and caring hand.

The company’s CEO, Ben Stack, commented: “Milk+Honey’s level of strategic thinking and creativity is second to none, and their collaborative style gave us confidence every step of the way. At Stacks, we have so many different audiences and different areas of practice that it’s really hard to find a new brand positioning that can work seamlessly right across the business. They absolutely nailed it.”

Milk+Honey founders, Andy DiLallo and Steve Jackson, added: “The marketing of legal services has been a staid and predictable format for years: Insert lawyer in front of bookcase and flash phone number. We were excited to bring new and fresh thinking into the category to help position Stacks in their rightful place.

“From our very first encounter with Stacks it was clear that they have never forgotten their country-town origins and country-town values, even though they’re a big success in the big smoke, so we felt it was important to really emphasise that.”

Managing director, Hazelle Klønhammer, said, “Stacks has a unique heritage and culture. They genuinely treat clients as they would want to be treated if they were in their shoes. It feels good to help them land in a long-term space that is so true to who they are.”