Indie Agency Edge Names Ben Smith As New ECD, As Stu Turner Exits

Independent creative agency Edge has appointed Ben Smith (lead image) to the role of executive creative director following his long stint working with the agency as a contractor.

Smith’s career to date has seen him work in both Australia and the USA, for some of the most respected agencies out there – winning a slew of awards and building a reputation as a heavyweight creative thinker along the way.

Nicole Gardner, Edge managing girector said of the changes, “Ben is a lovely human, and a fantastic ECD. His portfolio speaks for itself, and his ability to solve business problems – as well as to mentor and shape teams to make great work – really gelled with us. We’re stoked to have him on board.”

Smith added: “I’m looking forward to taking the helm at Edge – during my time with them I’ve seen them not only produce some great work, but also get involved with brands in non-traditional ways like joint ventures and with sweat equity that really excites me. The opportunity to join a business that is seeking to evolve what an agency is and does, as well as push the boundaries with the work, was irresistible.”

Smith’s appointment follows the exit of Stu Turner from the agency. Nicole Gardner said of Turner’s departure, “We enjoyed working with Stu and very much appreciated his contribution. We wish Stu well in his new role.”