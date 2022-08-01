Indie Agency Bellwether Appoints Miles Mainwaring As GM & head Of Strategy

Bellwether Agency has welcomed Miles Mainwaring as general manager and head of strategy.

Prior to joining Bellwether, Mainwaring ran his own strategic consultancy specialising in the education sector, having formerly been partner and head of strategy at Melbourne independent agency Venus Communications, and group account director at JWT on the Ford account.

Andrew Crook (left) and Miles Mainwaring

Mainwaring joins creative director and agency founder Andrew Crook.

Mainwaring commented: “Andrew and I have been talking about working together for a long time. Finally, the timing is right. I love the way he and the Bellwether team go about it. Anchored in insights, rock-solid strategy, and always focused on delivering the best results for our clients.

“Oh, and making sure we have a ton of fun while we do it. In fact, I think that might be the secret ingredient here,” said Mainwaring.

Crook added: “Miles is a huge addition to our growing team. He brings decades of experience in running successful campaigns for global brands and he also understands the dynamics of running a creatively driven independent agency. Culturally he’s the right fit and that’s probably the most important thing. He brings to the office a Spotify playlist that even has even the youngest staff following him. And the added bonus of a few recipes and cooking tips!”

With recent account wins including Direct Wholesale, Naked Pools and Kids Sport 4 All,

Bellwether has beefed up its social and digital expertise with multiple staff hires recently.