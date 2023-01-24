Independent Media Agencies Of Australia Announces Seven New Media Partners

BrandSpace Head of Strategy and Marketing, Mike Shore, said: “BrandSpace recognises the growing, positive impact our independent agency partners are having within our industry today. The IMAA is a fantastic organisation, and we have a shared ambition to support the ongoing success of our independent agency groups. We are thrilled to partner with the IMAA to further support this cause.”

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital ad verification, helping brands, agencies, and publishers activate and optimise impactful campaigns.

IAS ANZ Country Manager, Jessica Miles, said: “IAS is delighted to partner with the IMAA, and continue to support the growth of independent agencies. Independent agencies bring vital perspectives, innovation, and agility to the media landscape and play an essential role in future- proofing the industry.”

Reddit is a social news aggregation, content rating and discussion website, where users submit content via links, text posts, images and videos, which are then voted up or down by other members.

Reddit Australia and New Zealand Head of Growth Partnerships, Allana Selden, said: “Reddit is excited to join the IMAA community. We believe the IMAA is an organisation with a lot of potential, and one that will continue to grow with its members; we’re inspired by what they’ve achieved to date. More importantly, what’s to come this year is really going to break new ground, and Reddit is thrilled to be part of this community. The IMAA is the heartbeat of the Australian independent agencies’ landscape, and we look forward to sharing our story of community belonging and empowerment with its valued members.”

Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) is a national sports radio network, covering AFL, NRL, cricket, BBL, NFL, NBA, racing, football and other sports news.

SEN Chief Commercial Officer, Daniel McGuire, said: “We are thrilled to support the IMAA. Undoubtedly, the media landscape throughout Australia continues to evolve, with independent agencies now playing a key role in developing client-focused partnerships. We pride ourselves on delivering tailored, market-leading solutions across our sports media offering, targeting a passionate, engaged audience through radio, TV, digital, print, LED signage, activations, and team sponsorship. We look forward to connecting with the IMAA and its members to share our exciting opportunities and point-of-difference.”

StackAdapt is an industry-leading, self-serve, programmatic advertising platform for digital marketers. It offers tailored implementation and roll-out, and best-in-class training and support.

StackAdapt Sales and Revenue APAC Vice President, Caroline Campbell, said: “StackAdapt is thrilled to join the IMAA. Serving indies is what we do, and we share many attributes with our customers, such as fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, focusing on solutions while always holding ourselves accountable, and, of course, being adaptable in this ever-changing industry. We’re looking forward to meeting IMAA members across Australia and working together to help indies thrive.”

Taboola is a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

Taboola CEO and founder, Adam Singolda, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the IMAA for 2023. Since its inception, the IMAA has built a solid reputation as a leader in representing, connecting, and advocating for Australia’s independent media agencies. The IMAA has proven to be a valuable