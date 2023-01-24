Independent Media Agencies Of Australia Announces Seven New Media Partners
Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, has announced seven new media partners as supporters for 2023.
The new partners are Amazon Ads, BrandSpace, Integral Ad Science (IAS), Reddit, Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), StackAdapt and Taboola. The IMAA now has a total of 44 media partners.
IMAA Chair, Jacquie Alley (lead image), said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome seven new media partners to the IMAA collective as supporters. Every year, the IMAA continues to grow, and we have been overwhelmed by 127 media businesses wanting to be partners. That’s testament to the interest in independent agencies in Australia’s media landscape. Our partners will be offered bespoke education and information sessions among other initiatives. 2023 is set to be a big year for the IMAA and we’re excited to have new partners on-board as we move into a new era.”
Amazon Ads allows advertisers to reach customers at every stage of their purchasing journey on Amazon, via sponsored products and brands, display ads, audio and video ads, along with custom advertising.
Amazon ATAE AU Head, Paul Kent, said: “Amazon Ads is proud to partner with the IMAA to help support the incredible work that Australia’s independent agencies produce. For us, the partnership seemed a natural step, given that – like Amazon! – these agencies are built on hard work, innovation, and customer obsession. We are looking forward to working with Sam and his exceptional team in 2023 and beyond.”
BrandSpace, which is part of the Scentre Group that owns and operates Westfield in Australia and New Zealand, is a unique, out-of-home channel, which helps connect brands with engaged audiences at-scale.
BrandSpace Head of Strategy and Marketing, Mike Shore, said: “BrandSpace recognises the growing, positive impact our independent agency partners are having within our industry today. The IMAA is a fantastic organisation, and we have a shared ambition to support the ongoing success of our independent agency groups. We are thrilled to partner with the IMAA to further support this cause.”
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital ad verification, helping brands, agencies, and publishers activate and optimise impactful campaigns.
IAS ANZ Country Manager, Jessica Miles, said: “IAS is delighted to partner with the IMAA, and continue to support the growth of independent agencies. Independent agencies bring vital perspectives, innovation, and agility to the media landscape and play an essential role in future- proofing the industry.”
Reddit is a social news aggregation, content rating and discussion website, where users submit content via links, text posts, images and videos, which are then voted up or down by other members.
Reddit Australia and New Zealand Head of Growth Partnerships, Allana Selden, said: “Reddit is excited to join the IMAA community. We believe the IMAA is an organisation with a lot of potential, and one that will continue to grow with its members; we’re inspired by what they’ve achieved to date. More importantly, what’s to come this year is really going to break new ground, and Reddit is thrilled to be part of this community. The IMAA is the heartbeat of the Australian independent agencies’ landscape, and we look forward to sharing our story of community belonging and empowerment with its valued members.”
Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) is a national sports radio network, covering AFL, NRL, cricket, BBL, NFL, NBA, racing, football and other sports news.
SEN Chief Commercial Officer, Daniel McGuire, said: “We are thrilled to support the IMAA. Undoubtedly, the media landscape throughout Australia continues to evolve, with independent agencies now playing a key role in developing client-focused partnerships. We pride ourselves on delivering tailored, market-leading solutions across our sports media offering, targeting a passionate, engaged audience through radio, TV, digital, print, LED signage, activations, and team sponsorship. We look forward to connecting with the IMAA and its members to share our exciting opportunities and point-of-difference.”
StackAdapt is an industry-leading, self-serve, programmatic advertising platform for digital marketers. It offers tailored implementation and roll-out, and best-in-class training and support.
StackAdapt Sales and Revenue APAC Vice President, Caroline Campbell, said: “StackAdapt is thrilled to join the IMAA. Serving indies is what we do, and we share many attributes with our customers, such as fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, focusing on solutions while always holding ourselves accountable, and, of course, being adaptable in this ever-changing industry. We’re looking forward to meeting IMAA members across Australia and working together to help indies thrive.”
Taboola is a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.
Taboola CEO and founder, Adam Singolda, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the IMAA for 2023. Since its inception, the IMAA has built a solid reputation as a leader in representing, connecting, and advocating for Australia’s independent media agencies. The IMAA has proven to be a valuable
resource for spotlighting local agencies, focusing on knowledge-sharing, collaboration with technology companies that can accelerate their success, and fostering an environment where they can benefit.”
The new members join IMAA’s other partners including Acast, ACM, Amobee, ARN, Bishopp, Blis, Crimtan, Criteo, EMX, Fabulate, Foxtel Media, Go Transit Media Group, Gumtree, GWI, JCDecaux, LinkedIn, Meta, Moove Media Australia, Network Ten, News Corp, Nine, Nova Entertainment, oOh! Media, Pinterest, QMS, Quantcast, SCA, Shopper, Seven Network, Spotify, The Trade Desk, TikTok, Tonic Media Network, Torch Media, Val Morgan, Weatherzone, and Yahoo.
Please login with linkedin to commentIndependent Media Agencies of Australia
Latest News
Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program
The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.
B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia
Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]
UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]
“Gormless Set Of Teeth With Human Attached” – Hilarious Pomeranz Polemic On The Bachelor
There's three things B&T can never get enough of - alcohol (given), long lunch (paid for) & the glorious Ms Pomeranz.
Troye Sivan Fronts Calvin Klein’s Local Pride Campaign “This Is Love”
Do you like looking at attractive people in their underpants while pretending it's "project research"? Perve away here.
Magnum & Co Changes Name To Hopeful Monsters
Fed up with being mistaken for overpriced ice-cream & large condoms, Magnum & Co decides on badly needed name change.
The Baby-Mother Of All Jeans, Levi’s, Debuts Witty Anniversary Campaign
Who hasn't got a pair of old Levi's stashed in the cupboard alongside a juvenile diary & shredded photos of your ex?
Non-Alcoholic Booze Brand Inks Deal With Sydney Uni
Sydney Uni students can now choose an array of non-alcoholic drinks. How anyone's going to get a root is anyone's guess.
Aussie Trio Turn Kanye Merch Into Yarmulkes
If Kanye thought 2022 was the year from hell, as you'll read here, 2023's off to a bad start too.
The IMAA Hosts Industry Event ‘Operation Kickoff’ To Kickoff 2023
Indie agency association IMAA hosts inaugural conference. Holding company execs seen in crowd in wigs & moustaches.
News Corp Cuts Jobs, Ditches Staff Perks, As Revenues & Income Drops
Work at News Corp? Well, it appears Rupert is having no more of you swanning about in your silk robe stuffing caviar.
Sling & Stone Takes A Big Bite Out Of Krispy Kreme’s PR
As an idea to make Krispy Kreme even more addictive, they should start putting heroin in them.
John Travolta Serves Up Grease-Inspired Super Bowl Stinker; As P. Diddy Saves The Day
There are two schools of thought on Grease - loved it, hated it or you've not seen it. Which is actually three schools.
TV Ratings Thursday: Home And Away Helps Seven Win Night
A lack of acting skills apparently no impediment to TV success, as the beauties of Home & Away push Seven to a win.
Meta Acquires Developer Of VR Fitness App Supernatural Following FTC Lawsuit
It appears the metaverse is coming for your fitness now too, seemingly unconcerned about your unused gym membership.
The Oz Names Kate Racovolis To Lead Its Media & Marketing Growth Agenda
You could say The Australian's Growth Agenda is almost a rival to B&T. Still, we're confident we'd win any dance off.
Fabric Renames Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building For World Pride
Think Sydney goes uber gay at Christmas? You ain't seen nothing yet with WorldPride kicking off next week.
SCA Pinches GroupM’s Seb Rennie As Executive Head – LiSTNR Commercial
GroupM's Seb Rennie shifts over to the radio biz, claiming the move is "music to my ears!"
Bohemia Unveils New Positioning & New Focus On “Handcrafted Memorable Media”
B&T was a lucky attendee at last night's Bohemia party. We've still got the arancinis in our coat pocket this morning.
Bastion Nabs Deloitte’s Tim Den Braber
Deloitte's Tim Den Braber joins Bastion. Confesses he still wears his Deloitte tracksuit when washing the car.
Study: The Number Of Influencers Impacted By Fraud Continues To Decrease
Study reveals influencers less likely to be impacted by fraud. Hasn't stopped more fraudulent influencers, however.
Stellar Named PR Agency For Bathers’ Pavilion’s L’Enclume Residency
Admittedly, this one's purely for the foodies among B&T's readership. As for B&T, we're more garbage gutsies, really.
Why The Push Towards Sustainability Is An Opportunity For Publishers In 2023
This expert argues we shouldn't look at sustainability as having to put a fourth bin out but, rather, as an opportunity.
News Corp Unveils New Look Body+Soul
Do you only buy the Sunday papers for the latest anal cleanse diet? There's exciting news with this relaunch.
Federal Government Announces Public Hearing Into Restrictions On Gambling Ads
Government announces public hearing into gambling ads. B&T has enquired about the availability of bar & TAB facilities.
Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]
Hootsuite Unveils Its 2023 Social Media Marketing Resolutions
Want to brush-up on your social media marketing skills? Well, this offers more brush than Bunnings' broom aisle.
Melissa McCarthy Fronts New Booking.com Campaign Via Zulu Alpha Kilo
Does brain say "tropical holiday" yet bank balance says "you're deadset broke"? Find something in this Booking.com ad.
Publicis Sapient Acquires Tquila ANZ To Expand Salesforce Capabilities
B&T's not exactly sure how to correctly pronounce Tquila. That said, we have had tequila with a few Es in the past.
TV Ratings Wednesday: MAFS Takes Overall Win With Cheating Scandal
There's been a cheating scandal on MAFS! B&T believed that was the entire premise of the show in the first place.
TikTok & Dymocks Team Up For On- And Offline Retail Campaign
Just by stepping into a Dymocks, you immediately feel smarter. Like stepping into a KFC, you immediately feel fatter.
Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]
French Road Safety Ad Dismantles Toxic Masculinity & Tugs At The Heart Strings
Do you tailgate, speed, fail to indicate? Become less of a dickhead with this French road safety spot.
Aussies Set To Blow $485 million On Valentine’s Day Or $118 Each
B&T has our usual Valentine's plans - drink a bottle of gin & phone an ex at 3am to tell them what we really think.
Blue Steel Returns! Ben Stiller Reprises Derek Zoolander For Pepsi’s Super Bowl Spot
Derek Zoolander returns! Thankfully, it's the Derek from the original & not the one from 2016's diabolical Zoolander 2.