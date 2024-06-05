INC Sports Nutrition And Chemist Warehouse Launch A New TVC Via Strat Starring AFL & AFLW Champions

INC Sports Nutrition has partnered with Chemist Warehouse to launch a new television commercial via Strat Agency featuring AFL champions Charlie Curnow, Isaac Quaynor, and AFLW’s Erin Phillips.

Lead image: Charlie Curnow, AFL player

Shot in Melbourne just blocks from the MCG, the commercial highlights the athletes’ dedication to fitness and the role INC Sports Nutrition plays in their training regimes.

Directed by Oliver Waghorn, the commercial captures the essence of strength, performance, and determination. The collaboration between the athletes, director, and production team has resulted in a commercial that looks to both inspire and engage.

“We are thrilled to have Charlie Curnow, Isaac Quaynor, and Erin Phillips as ambassadors for INC Sports Nutrition,” said Daniel Kinder, national category & brand manager INC. “Their commitment to excellence and passion for fitness perfectly aligns with our brand values and DNA, making them the ideal partners to represent INC Sports Nutrition.”

The commercial was produced by the global full-service agency Strat. “This collaboration between Strat, INC Sports Nutrition, Chemist Warehouse, and the AFL & AFLW best players is sure to resonate with customers,” said Adam Hilton CEO of Strat.

The commercial will air nationally on television and online, supported by a comprehensive marketing campaign.

Consumers can shop the INC Sports Nutrition range online and in stores across Australia at Chemist Warehouse.

Credits:

Creative agency: Strat

Production company: Strat

Post production: Strat

Media Agency: Strat

Director: Oliver Waghorn

DOP: Adam Howden

Producer: Nik Round

Photographer: Jon Webb

Executive creative director: Emily Brocklesby

Senior account director: Brioni Pickhaver

Agency producer: Audrey Pfeiffer

Audio: Bang Bang Studios