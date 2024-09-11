ImpactInstitute Announces Restructure At Senior Levels

ImpactInstitute has announced a restructuring, appointing Paula Cowan to managing director and Mark Jones to chief storyteller.

Co-founder, Mark Jones, has transitioned from CEO to chief storyteller at ImpactInstitute, where he’ll continue to drive impact storytelling initiatives while pursuing his passion for professional speaking.

Paula Cowan has taken on the role of managing director following 10 years at the organisation where she drove its successful B Corp accreditation. Paula leads a growing and integrated team working with clients to create meaningful and measurable change in our communities.

“The guiding principle of the impact era is that modern organisations should be about people and communities,” said Paula Cowan.

“It’s encouraging to see this belief being shared by so many other organisations and I’m incredibly proud to lead a team who embody this idea each and every day”.

In addition to Paula’s appointment, ImpactInstitute’s senior leadership team has seen changes, with three new members joining Paula Cowan, Royden Howie (co-founder and head of advisory), and Kathryn Carey (head of events).

The new-look team includes Niall Hughes as head of brand storytelling.

Niall leads an integrated team of communications specialists working with clients to better tell their stories, connect with stakeholders, and amplify their impact. As a PRIA Golden Target Awards 2022 PR Professional of the Year (Silver) awardee, Niall brings over 17 years of international experience to a growing portfolio of for-purpose clients.

Lorrae Collins FCA has joined as head of finance. Lorrae earned her qualification working for corporate firms and has since thrived on purpose and social value in finance roles for the Australian Youth Orchestra, Wayside Chapel, and Catholic Care. She brings expertise in corporate governance, strategic planning compliance, and risk management to the team.

Rian Newman has joined as head of brand experience. Rian is celebrating eight years with the team. His new role will ensure a consistent and consolidated brand experience across all touchpoints, activating ImpactInstitute’s belief that a strong brand is one felt by clients, teams, partners, and the market.

Elsewhere, Kate Elks Zadel, with more than 10 years at ImpactInstitute, steps into the role of head of client engagement. Her passion for the social impact ecosystem and deep experience managing evolving client needs will boost acquisition and engagement.

“This restructure reflects our commitment to evolving and growing alongside our clients, helping them become impact driven organisations and driving sustainable growth in an ever-changing landscape,” said Jones.

“I look forward to seeing ImpactInstitute thrive under Paula’s leadership”.