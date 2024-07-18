IMAA’s Digi-Byte Event Sold Out In Melbourne, With More Than 32 Agencies In The Crowd

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) held its Digi-Byte event in Melbourne earlier this month at Fortress to a sell-out crowd of more than 140 people from 32 different agencies.

Digi-Byte is the IMAA’s newest networking and education event, designed to explore the nation’s digital landscape.

Blis is the Gold sponsor of the Digi-Byte series, which is also supported by GCA Media Network, ACM, Cool Media, and StackAdapt.

The event featured a keynote presentation from Digital Immersion co-founder, Paco Albie, and panels on retail media, digital audio, and programmatic with executives from Hatched, Half Dome, Criteo, Media 33, SCA, Nova, SEN, QMS, Spotify, and ACM.

“We were once again overwhelmed with the response from the Melbourne indie sector with a sell-out Digi-Byte event,” said Sam Buchanan, IMAA CEO.

“Digital media will receive the highest proportion of investment from our members, according to our latest IMAA Indie Census. The Digi-Byte series provides an opportunity for our members to come together to discuss the current digital state of play, as well as what’s to come and to hear and learn from experts in the space. Our speakers’ insights and learnings are invaluable for agencies as they plan their 2024/2025 campaigns,” added Buchanan.

Paco Albie, the co-founder of Digital Immersion, said: “The launch of the IMAA’s Academy was very exciting to see with the opportunities available to media and marketing professionals. Thanks to the IMAA for the opportunity to to help enhance our understanding of current digital strategies and build some valuable connections.”