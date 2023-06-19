IMAA Launches Cinema101, A Deep-Dive Channel Education Course

IMAA Launches Cinema101, A Deep-Dive Channel Education Course
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Independent Media Agencies of Australia, the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, today launched Cinema101 – a deep-dive into Australia’s cinema landscape and the latest course module as part of its landmark IMAA Academy education program.

    The e-learning module, which officially kicks off next week, has been created in partnership with Australian cinema advertising company Val Morgan, and aims to give participants a thorough understanding of the national cinema industry and the opportunities it provides for brands. Cinema101 is the second of seven platform-specific, online learning modules created as part of the industry-first IMAA Academy.

    Launched in March, the academy aims to provide a comprehensive learning platform for the media industry, focused on exploring the foundations of Australian media. The Cinema101 module includes education around the benefits of cinema advertising, target demographics, tips on planning and buying cinema advertising, how to create engaging cinema campaigns and measurement and verification.

    Registered users will also have access to an educational podcast on cinema, with tips and advice on how to plan and buy cinema advertising from industry leaders. Uptake for the IMMA Academy has been strong, with more than 530 participants signing up for the TV101 module – a deep-dive into the nation’s TV industry – and Media101, the academy’s first course, which provided an overarching view of Australia’s media landscape.

    Val Morgan, managing director, Guy Burbidge, said: “Cinema is more than just a screen solution, it’s an unparalleled opportunity for brands to tap into the biggest cultural moments within the most immersive environment, commanding undivided attention. Cinema’s superpower is its ability to influence conversations, create connections and invoke emotion.

    “We know how important it is to deliver blockbuster results. Our Cinema101 gives our partners and the wider industry the tools they need to comprehensively understand the best practices when it comes to planning and buying cinema to maximise brand outcomes.”

    IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said: “The Cinema101 course aims to provide participants with a deep understanding of Australia’s rich history of cinema advertising and its continued evolution.

    “Cinema advertising has a long history in Australia, dating back to the 1890s. Today, movies continue to attract nearly 80 million attendees annually, with box office revenues averaging a whopping $1 billion – it’s a huge market, and one that presents a highly impactful and effective platform for brands.

    “The Cinema101 module has been prepared by some of the nation’s leading cinema experts, who have an intrinsic understanding of the medium, its audience, and the best way to use cinema advertising to reach new and established markets.

    “The launch of the Cinema101 course marks the next intake of our IMAA Academy. We’ve been overwhelmed with the reception to the academy and its e-learning modules, particularly from media agency employees, media partners, students and clients, keen to broaden their knowledge of Australia’s media landscape.

    “As Australia continues to struggle with a mass skills shortage, we hope the IMAA Academy will help to bridge the knowledge and training gap, by giving staff vital industry insights. We’re keen to upskill a large proportion of the current agency workforce, while also attracting future industry leaders.”

    The IMAA Academy syllabus includes eight e-learning media course modules, rolled out every six weeks, along with videos and podcasts featuring industry leaders and channel specialists. Each of the modules is IMAA-certified, with participants receiving a course badge once they successfully complete an exam for each course. Additional courses including out-of-home, audio, publishing and news, regional and digital are set to come later this year.

    Participants can access the Cinema101 learning module via the IMAA Academy’s all-inclusive training package, which includes access to all media course modules and Business in a Box – a training subscription offering 21 additional courses – or via individual module sign-up.

