IMAA Launches Campaign To Lure More Brits To Local Indie Agencies

IMAA Launches Campaign To Lure More Brits To Local Indie Agencies
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) is addressing the talent crisis head on with a world first trade advertising campaign selling the appealing Aussie lifestyle to British media agency talent looking to expand their experience overseas.

The trade campaign, which launches in the UK this week, features a video interviewing a range of British ex-pats working at Australian independent media agencies and why they love working here.

The IMAA website will have a dedicated landing page for Brits looking to make the move to Australia with several in-depth interviews with ex-pats on their move here, what they like about Australia and why they love working in independent media agencies here.

British media agency staff are able to register their interest via the website and will be matched with an IMAA member agency to make the move.

Sue Cant, a British ex-pat who has lived in Australia since 2015 and is Head of Media at AFFINITY, says in the video: “I mean what is there not to enjoy? The food, the wineries, the beaches – it’s just such a good way of life here as well.”

Sarah Melrose, managing partner at Admatic Australia, arrived in Australia seven years ago. “For me the motivating factor was very much the lifestyle. Working in London was very busy, chaotic, stuck on the Tube most mornings, whereas now my morning commute is down to the beach and back to work from home or I run to work…It’s very much work to live and not live to work,” she said.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said: “The latest IMAA Pulse Survey found that almost 60 per cent of members expect to grow between 10 per cent and 20 per cent and more this year, however more than half said that the quality and depth of the talent pool is still poor. This is one of our major initiatives to address the talent shortage and attract skilled staff to indie agencies, along with British media agency executives who have worked here but returned to the UK during COVID. Of course, our priority is to support

Australian employment opportunities so we will also be launching a major education initiative shortly that aims to nurture the next generation of Australians who want to work in media agencies.

“Independent media agencies are among the most innovative in the world and primed for growth, so the time to take the plunge – from Bondi to Burleigh, St Kilda and Glenelg to Cottesloe – is now!”

The IMAA Academy will launch next month and is a certified agency staff education and training program to help university and school leavers looking to work in the media industry.

The IMAA grew to almost 150 members in 2022 and launched a raft of initiatives, including its Diversity & Inclusion Council; Project Earth and several partnerships for a more sustainable industry; more than 30 group deals, ranging from insurance to research, data and insights for members to access; and a range of partner events including Audio Unlimited and Digital Deep Dive. The IMAA was also successful in achieving the first stage of its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) and a partnership with King’s Narrative to improve the lives of Aboriginal people.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Independent Media Agencies of Australia

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]