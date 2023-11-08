IMAA Launches Audio101

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, today launched Audio101 – the latest e-learning module as part of its industry-first IMAA Academy program.

Audio101 will provide participants with a detailed analysis of Australia’s audio media landscape, exploring the sector’s key channels, industry bodies and offerings.

Audio101 is the latest course in the IMAA Academy’s landmark eight-part education program and is a collaboration between the association and Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA), the peak industry body representing the interests of commercial radio broadcasters throughout Australia.

The online course will provide a deep dive into the nation’s audio sector, including learnings around radio strategy, planning, buying and booking audio, and tools and measurement techniques.

The module also includes an Audio101 glossary and toolkit, with valuable resources and links to help agencies navigate the national audio industry.

Audio101 is the fifth platform-specific online learning module created as part of the ground-breaking IMAA Academy. Launched in March this year, the academy aims to provide a comprehensive learning platform for the media industry, focused on exploring the foundations of Australian media.

“Radio and audio are the most personal, immediate, and conversational tools available to advertisers, able to reach almost 19 million Australians – and thanks to technological advances, radio now goes everywhere with listeners,” said commercial radio and audio CEO Ford Ennals.

“More than ever, audio is part of the everyday Australian experience – whether it’s via digital radio in the car during the school run or work commute, over a smart speaker at home, or a podcast or streaming app on the phone. These days everyone online is an influencer, but I’d argue radio is the original influencer and remains the best”.

“I am excited that the IMAA Academy Audio101 module will be launched to offer media planners and buyers crucial insights into the evolving, expanding world of radio and audio. This module has been created by radio and audio experts and will show users exactly how radio campaigns can deliver impactful, direct and affordable results”.

“Audio, particularly radio, continues to be a mainstay of the national media sector, with 17 million Australians listening to radio every week*. We’ve also seen the significant growth of podcasts and online streaming in recent years, reaching 18 million Australians every month*, making audio a critical part of agency media buying strategies,” said IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan.

“This module is a collaborative effort between the IMAA and the CRA and represents our ongoing commitment to promoting Australia’s audio sector and providing continued education and training around audio media strategies. Audio has stood the test of time as a potent medium in the ever evolving marketing landscape, with a unique ability to engage audiences, target specific demographics at-scale and activate campaigns almost immediately if needed. I’m confident Academy participants will have a renewed understanding of the sector and the importance of adding audio into their 2024 advertising plans”.

This year’s IMAA Academy syllabus has included eight e-learning media course modules, rolled out every six weeks, along with videos and podcasts featuring industry leaders and channel specialists.

Each of the modules has been IMAA-certified, with participants receiving a badge once they successfully complete an exam for each course.

This year alone, the academy has trained more than 736 participants from 57 agencies and partners across Australia.

The academy’s final 2023 courses – publishing and news and digital will launch in December this year and February 2024 respectively.

Participants can access the Audio101 learning module via the IMAA Academy’s all-inclusive training package, which includes access to all media course modules and Business in a Box – a training subscription offering 21 additional courses – or via individual module sign-up.