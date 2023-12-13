IMAA Agencies Celebrate Bumper 2023 With 100+ Major Client Wins

It’s been a remarkable year of growth for independent media agencies across the nation, with indie agencies notching up a record number of client wins in 2023, along with dozens of retained accounts.

Lead Image: IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan.

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, has canvassed some of its 160+ members and found that indie agencies have won more than 100 major new clients across the country – many won from multinational agencies, following competitive pitch processes.

Australian independent media agencies are now representing some of the nation’s most beloved brands, including Sanitarium, Peters Ice Cream, Forty Winks, Vitasoy and The Iconic, demonstrating the strong position of indie agencies nationwide.

The wins include:

About Time We Met – The Media Store

Air Asia – This Is Flow

Amused Group (media) – Noisy Beast

Alphacrusis – Pivotus

AON Human Capital – Connected

Australian Geographic – Connected

Australian Institute of Company Directors – 3Forward

BFWG – Hatched

Biozet – Media Republic

Blacktown City Council – Murmur

Bond-eye Swimwear – Wired Co

Booktopia – Hatched

Braun – g squared

Capilano – Slingshot

Catholic Education Department – Mentor Marketing

CBRE – Admatic

Century21 – Admatic

Circles Life – Assembled

Clear Skin Care – Speed

Contour Clinics – Wired Co

Cure Cancer – The Media Store

Dementia Training Australia – Admatic

Ecosa – Half Dome

Edgewell – Wired Co

Elmo – Speed

Ella Bache – g squared

Emprise Group – Assembled

Equalution – Connected

Exceptional ALIEN (performance marketing account) – Intender

Forty Winks – Hatched

Fjallraven – Wired Co

Forbes – Connected

Gallagher – Media Republic

Get Skilled Access (digital account) – Noisy Beast

Georg Jensen Taiwan – Wired Co

Giant Bicycles – G Squared

GMHBA and Frank Health Insurance – Half Dome

Golf Australia – Assembled

GPT Group – Hatched

Gumtree – g squared

Hartmann’s (MoliCare) – Assembled

Hamilton Australia (Sydney return season) – Slingshot

Homey – Wired Co

iHEAR national hearing (performance marketing account) – Intender

IMC Toys – AdRoom

Inchcape – Admatic

Indigo Solutions – Mentor Marketing

Inghams – Slingshot

iPrimus (creative account) – Noisy Beast

Investsmart – Speed

Jaycar – Bench Media

KIA – Advertising Associates

LDV – Speed

Luka dog food – Alchemy One

Lululemon Australia – Murmur

Lumi (brand, media, digital accounts) – Noisy Beast

Maserati New Zealand – 3Forward

Melbourne Racing Club – Half Dome

Meriton Suites – g squared

Metricon QLD – Pivotus

Methodist Ladies College – The Advertising Room

Motopool – Pivotus

Nectr – Half Dome

Nuix – g Squared

Pepperstone (media strategy/buying/planning account) – Media Republic

Petit Bateau – Assembled

Peters Ice Cream – Wired Co

PharmaCare – g squared

Q-Ctrl Quantum Computing (performance marketing account) – Intender

QV1 – Mentor Marketing

Red Bull – Wired Co

Red Tractor – Assembled

Reece – Hatched

Riparide – The Pistol

Sanitarium (digital account) – Connected

Sea Level Swimwear – Wired Co

ShineOn – Admatic

SMAI – Connected

SmarTrike – AdRoom

SpaceTalk (SEO & owned media account) – Intender

Standards Australia – Slingshot

Stacks – Speed

Sport 4 All (digital) – Noisy Beast

TBH Skincare – Hatched

The Iconic – Wired Co

The Tax Institute – g squared

The University of Sydney – Yango

Thirsty Camel – Hot Glue

Travel Texas – The Media Store

Trek Bikes – Pivotus

Victoria University (creative & social account) – Noisy Beast

Visit Mudgee – g Squared

Vitasoy – Half Dome

Wesley Mission QLD – 3Forward

William Buck – g squared

Who Gives A Crap – Hatched

Wynstan Blinds – g squared

Xero Singapore (media account) – Noisy Beast

ZircoDATA – The Media Store.

Many Australian independent agencies also retained several major accounts in 2023, including Suzuki Australia (Noisy Beast), Energy Australia (Intender), Mitsubishi Electric and Mirvac (g squared), and Maserati Australia (3Forward), among others. Independent agencies also recorded expanded remits for many clients, including Wired Co, which added SEO to its work for client R.M. Williams and paid search to its partnership with Georg Jensen Australia.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said the sheer number of new client wins in 2023 showed the growing dominance of the indie agency sector. “This year has been one of the most successful growth periods for independent agencies across Australia. To see new client wins in triple figures for the past 12 months shows the ever-increasing appetite for independent agencies nationally. Clients across all verticals and sizes, including some of Australia’s leading brands, are seeking out partnerships with independent agencies, because of their ability to deliver”.

“The huge number of client wins and the strong retention rate across the sector is a testament to the work of our members and the IMAA, in levelling the playing field and bringing awareness to the sector nationally”.

“If this year’s results are anything to go by, I am certain we are heading into another bumper year in 2024 – I’m excited to see the indies continue to gain ground across Australia.”

Since its inception in 2022, the IMAA has grown to more than 160 members nationwide, along with 40 media partners and four industry associations. This year, it launched the ground-breaking IMAA Academy, a unique, online learning course, designed to educate agency talent on the foundations of media, along with its Female Leaders of Tomorrow mentoring programme.