IMA B2B Wins Raft Of New Clients; Led By Royal Wolf’s Business Across ANZ

Following a highly competitive pitch, IMA B2B has been appointed as the brand marketing agency of record for Royal Wolf across Australia and New Zealand. Charged with driving strategic and creative support for growth, IMA will help redefine Royal Wolf’s market positioning and customer engagement via a refreshed platform and innovative TOV.

IMA’s remit covers all strategy, creative development, website experience, social media, signage, and sales tools. The scope also includes a brand refresh – led by IMA creative director – Andrew Bex, to modernise the brand’s look and feel.

“The team is thrilled to provide brand marketing support to fuel Royal Wolf’s ambitious growth plans, across the core B2B hire segment but also used container clearance sales and self-storage. Alongside a brand refresh, we are kicking off a website redevelopment project to create a leading online experience for the B2B hire category, focussed on the lifeblood B2B – generating leads,” said Jake Cush, group account director, IMA.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership, the client emphasised the need to address a complex stakeholder set, ranging from large manufacturers and construction companies, small businesses and DIY enthusiasts to major events and mining, so it’s a genuine challenge that our team will excel at. IMA’s deep expertise across all of these sectors will help us redefine the brand’s go-to-market approach enabling it to drive significant engagement for Royal Wolf,” added Cush.

“IMA has a proven track record of success in the B2B, technical, and industrial sectors, creating campaigns that focus on increasing brand awareness and driving lead generation for its clients. We can’t wait to launch our first campaign which will give us a competitive edge in today’s volatile and fast-paced market and will underscore our position as the leading provider of container solutions; at the same time highlighting our diverse product range and services to our customers,” said David Humphreys, GM marketing, Royal Wolf.

“We are looking forward to launching our first campaign to market,” added Humphreys.

Campaign development is already underway and is expected to launch in market in Q3, 2024. The campaign will also seek to leverage Royal Wolf’s sponsorship of the New Zealand Highlanders further enhancing visibility and engagement.

Appointment as Royal Wolf’s brand marketing agency of record comes off the back of a raft of recent new business wins for IMA, including ELGAS, RFI Technology Solutions, and DHI Seaport.