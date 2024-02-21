“I’m A Swiftie”: Albo Surprises Taylor Fans With Tickets Live On Nova

Aimee Edwards
Even Albo isn’t immune to Taylor Fever, with the 31st Prime Minister appearing live on Nova this morning, letting an emotional Taylor Swift fan know that they had won tickets to see the 14-time-grammy winner in Sydney this weekend.

Anthony Albanese appeared live on Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie this morning to discuss all things Tay-Tay along with his engagement. The Prime Minister also agreed to let an enthusiastic Swiftie know she had won tickets to Kate’s Suite Seats.

“I’ve spent at least 50 hours just watching Ticketek go round and round, thank you so much,” the emotional fan told the PM upon receiving the call.

 

Kate Ritchie, a self-confessed Swiftie, also gifted Albo with her favourite friendship bracelet that features the words “Invisible String” in reference to the popular Swift song of the same title off the Folklore album.

Albo joked about the hype surrounding the concerts. “Productivity in my office and around the country went down to zero when the tickets were available. I went to the office, everyone’s on their phones, on computers, no one was doing any work,” Albanese said.

Pushing further, Albo even suggested, in jest, that perhaps that is the call that Barnaby Joyce was making in the now infamous video of the politician sprawled out on the footpath after a night of drinking earlier this month.

Albanese, who calls himself a “Swiftie” is going to the first Sydney concert on Friday night.




