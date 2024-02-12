Lightning Minds Takes Aim At Barnaby Joyce’s Drunken Episode, Via Hypnosis

Non-alcoholic beer brand Lightning Minds, with the help of Perth-based creative agency Hypnosis, drove a mobile billboard past Parliament House reading “Hey Barnaby, these’ll keep you upright”.

Within hours of the footage being released, Lightning Minds said it had booked a mobile billboard to drive to Parliament House with a message for the. As the truck made its way through the capital, a Network 10 film crew hailed it down to capture footage that later appeared on The Sunday Project.

Footage of Joyce showed him sprawled on his back on Lonsdale Street in Canberra. Reports have since suggested that the medication he is taking may have amplified the effects of his drunkenness.

Hypnosis co-founder and executive creative director Guy Patrick said “Most Australians saw the footage of Mr Joyce appearing to be under the influence, and immediately thought of occasions when they themselves had had a few too many drinks. You could feel the entire country shrink into itself with communal empathy for the poor old boy. So we thought we’d offer a simple solution to Barnaby and the rest of Australia.”

Fellow co-founder and managing director Amber Martin added “It is critical for agencies to be paying close attention to what’s happening in the world. In this case it was a quick reaction to a fleeting moment in politics but thinking broader we have to have to be plugged into culture, new technologies and trends.”