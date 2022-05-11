IKEA Reimagines ‘Home Sweet Home’ Sign With Inclusiveness And Pride In Mind

IKEA Australia have reimagined their ‘Home Sweet Home’ sign into a symbol of pride and acceptance ahead of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Pictured: Damien Coco Yang.

IKEA Australia are looking to help build a world where people can feel at home, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

With the 17th of May marking International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOTB), IKEA Australia is calling on both customers and co-workers to show support and become stronger allies for the LGBT+ community.

In celebration of IDAHOTB Day, the classic ‘Home Sweet Home’ sign has been redesigned into ‘Home Pride Home’, and showcases the colours of the Progress Flag to transform it into a symbol of pride.

Aussies can show their support by downloading a cross-stitch pattern or printable sticker of the Home Pride Home design, and a GIF can be found and shared on Instagram Stories along with #HomePrideHome.

Sydney and Melbourne customers can also have the Home Pride Home symbol printed onto cushion covers, pillowcases and tea towels, with in-store printing available ahead of IDAHOTB Day on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May at IKEA Tempe and Richmond from 11am – 3pm.

Josh Rozairo (he/him/his), Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Leader for IKEA Australia says, “We are a purpose-led company, and want to drive positive change in society. We support our LGBT+ co-workers’ and customers’ right to be themselves and feel included at IKEA, at home, or out in the world.”

“LGBT+ inclusion isn’t something which exists on one specific day at IKEA Australia. Every day we are constantly building on meaningful initiatives for our co-workers and customers, and we see IDAHOTB Day as a time to come together, recognise and celebrate. For our customers, this can be seen at multiple points throughout our stores, even from the moment they enter the carpark.”

For customers, IKEA Australia has also adopted inclusive family car park signage and gender-neutral bathrooms to represent more diverse images of Australians and make people feel safe and accepted.

The Progress Flag will also be flown above every IKEA Australia store in the leadup to ISAHOTB Day, and IKEA stores in Australia will include room sets that showcase a diverse range of living solutions, including those inspired by same sex couples.

IKEA Australia is also committed to creating a fair and equal workplace for all co-workers and continues to remove barriers to help LGBT+ co-workers’ to feel more at home while at work and for ally co-workers to show their support, with recent actions include the introduction of gender-neutral uniforms, and a space for pronouns on name badges.