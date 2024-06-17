AdvertisingNewsletter

IGA Taps Special As Lead Brand And Creative Agency

IGA Romeo's Food Hall in Sydney
IGA Romeo's Food Hall in Sydney.

The Independent Grocers of Australia (IGA) have appointed Special as their agency of record working across brand strategy and design, advertising and communications, following a competitive pitch led by TrinityP3. 

Independent Sydney ad agency The Core Agency has worked with the grocery group since 2019.

Fiona Johnston, the general manager of Shopper, Brand and Loyalty at Metcash Food said: “We’re excited to partner with Special, another independent network, to continue to share more about what makes IGA special and the benefits that come from shopping local from family-owned businesses.”

Special Australia partner and CEO Lindsey Evans said: “We are really proud to partner with this great team at IGA and this wonderful brand in its next chapter. It is a brand that is at the heart of so many communities and we are in a privileged position to be able to help leverage the incredibly powerful brand truths in supercharging growth.”

IGA is Australia’s leading independent supermarket and store owners over the country pride themselves on supporting their local shoppers, communities, producers and suppliers.

The IGA network consists of more than 1,150 independent family-owned businesses located in regional and metro areas across Australia. 

