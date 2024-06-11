If You Are Not Adaptable, You Will Not Survive: News Corp’s Lou Barrett’s Keys To Success In The Media Industry

With 30 years of experience in television, radio, print and media, Louise Barrett, managing director of client partnerships at News Corp Australia, has an incredible insight into the Australian media landscape. Barrett appeared at number 21 on the 2023 Women In Media Power List and recently made an appearance in the 2024 long list.

With on-time entries closing today for the 2024 Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, Barrett sat down with B&T to unpack the value of adaptability, energy and drive in a successful media career.

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?

Barrett: My inspiration to pursue a career in media sales stemmed from my passion for television when I was young. I saw it as very dynamic and I wanted to be a part of that. I wasn’t sure whether I wanted to pursue a career in front of the screen or behind it, but my love for all media grew after I started in Television at Channel Nine as a young sales assistant. I could see early on how the media helped influence and shape communities and build positive change. The idea of connecting brands with audiences through compelling narratives and innovative advertising strategies also excited me. I saw media sales as a way to leverage strategic thinking but, more importantly, build businesses for advertisers. It still gives me enormous pleasure to this day to see the impact advertising has in generating positive outcomes and return on investment for clients.

B&T: Could you share a specific instance where your leadership style has made a significant impact? How does your approach differ from that of your male counterparts?

Barrett: In the media industry, adaptability is key to staying ahead. A well-known media researcher once said to me “If you are not adaptable, you will not survive” how true those words are. The market is in a constant state of flux, driven by evolving client needs, technological advancements, and shifting economic landscapes. Embracing change means continuously learning and being open to new ideas and strategies. I foster a culture of agility within my team, encouraging them to stay informed about industry trends and to be proactive in identifying new opportunities. I try to surround myself with young people who I listen to and learn from. I never think I know everything, I am always willing to pivot when necessary and I try to maintain a very open and forward-thinking mindset. I also try to lead with empathy and humility which I think sets me apart from many of my male counterparts.

B&T: How do we get more women interested in media careers and sticking with it into leadership roles?

Barrett: To attract and retain more women in media, we need to create a supportive and inclusive environment that addresses both professional development and work-life balance. We can all do more by offering mentorship programs, leadership training, and clear career progression paths that can help women see a future for themselves in the industry. Implementing policies that support flexible working arrangements can make a significant difference. We also need to highlight the successes of women in our workplace via recognition and rewards and by providing platforms for them to share their stories to enable them to inspire others.

B&T: What specific industry trends or changes have you observed recently that have sparked your interest and why?

Barrett: The growing emphasis on data-driven consumer intent advertising and the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The ability to harness big data and AI not only enhances the eff ectiveness of advertising strategies but also provides deeper insights into market trends and consumer engagement. This trend excites me because it represents a significant shift towards more personalised and impactful advertising, enabling us to deliver greater value for our clients and achieve better ROAS for them.

B&T: What action have you taken to challenge gender stereotypes in your projects?

My leadership team is 95% women so we are already challenging gender stereotypes with the dynamics in my team. I advocate for gender diversity in hiring and team composition, ensuring that women have equal opportunities to contribute to and lead teams and major projects. By creating a culture of equality and representation, I work to dismantle stereotypes and promote a more inclusive media landscape.

B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?

Barrett: 4 pieces of advice.

Don’t ever think you can’t have it all and by that I mean a successful career and the joys of being a mum, if you choose, however, you will need support in the back end at home. An amazing partner was the pivotal moment to my career taking off . He and I made the decision together when we first met that we would focus on my career. He is the most amazing support to our family. Together we have 5 beautiful children and a very close family. My parents also helped raise my kids very early on. Without question, the support I had and continue to have at home has allowed me to achieve my success. If you make a mistake, learn from it and don’t make it again. There will be a time in your career where through no fault of your own you may be made redundant, it happens to everyone and you will start questioning yourself and your confidence with it. You have to be prepared for that and use it as a learning experience, I have not seen anyone who’s been through that time in their lives who hasn’t come out the other end in a positive way, they’ve gone on to be better, stronger and more empathetic leaders. You have to be very driven. You have to have an enormous amount of energy. There will be days when you think, I can’t do this anymore, but Look aft er your health, you need the energy to keep going and you need to be your “best self”. Prioritise sleep and exercise together with eating well.

