IDVerse Chooses Dentsu Creative Public Relations To Boost Brand Awareness In ANZ

Global digital ID verification provider, IDVerse (formerly known as OCR Labs), has appointed Dentsu creative public relations (DCPR) as its reputation agency.

The appointment comes as generative AI, online shopping and remote working shifts the emerging digital economy, placing increased emphasis on the importance of verifying individual identity, as well as having uncompromised privacy and security as digital services. For IDVerse, who recently went through a rebranding due to rapid expansion serving all major banks, financial institutions, and government bodies across ANZ, it means the time of being a quiet achiever in the past few years is coming to an end.

Loc Nguyen, global chief marketing officer, IDVerse, said: “The future is undeniably digital. Offering seamless and scalable identity verification (IDV) solutions will allow companies to change how they interact with consumers. We are uniquely positioned to provide solutions to elevate this experience with a humanity-first, tech-centric approach, and we have a pipeline of exciting announcements to amplify our voices further.

“This requires an agency partner who could support our current and future needs, backed by a long history of proven and consistent PR performance.

“Dentsu Creative Public Relations carries the right set of credentials, which will allow us to increase brand awareness and thought leadership in the earned space in our home market.”

Simone Pipkorn, managing director, DCPR Consumer, added: “Conversations around data safety, identity fraud and cybersecurity have become critical in the past few months. As IDVerse’s agency partner in Australia and New Zealand, we are excited to help the brand navigate the local markets and build powerful stories exploring sound technical solutions to ID verification which will have an impact on the generations to come.”

DCPR’s remit will include reputation management, earned media strategy and corporate profiling. Founded in Australia, IDVerse is now headquartered in London, with a strong presence in the US, Turkey and the wider EMEA markets.