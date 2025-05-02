AdvertisingNewsletter

Ideally Strengthens Australian team With “Strategic Heavyweight” Neville Doyle

Simon Gawn & Neville Doyle

Ideally, the research platform helping brands infuse real customer insight into the earliest stages of innovation, has appointed Neville Doyle as Strategic Client Partner to lead growth across its book of Australian Enterprise Service customers.

Doyle, a highly respected strategist and former Chief Strategy Officer, brings a career of shaping creative and commercial thinking for some of the world’s most ambitious brands, including Disney Pixar, Colenso BBDO, TBWA, Clemenger, and most recently AJF.

Doyle has spent the last 20 years decoding audiences and building strategy for some of the world’s most iconic companies. Now he’s turning his focus to a different kind of challenge: helping brands use insight to build ideas – by co-creating with customers, testing early, and building around what actually works.

“Across my career, the power of understanding your consumers and being able to infuse true insights about your audience into every aspect of a business is something I have always been excited about.” said Doyle.

“Too often all the intelligence and insight is pointed downstream at how to market a product or service, but when I first saw what Ideally had created last year I was blown away at what this could mean for organisations that are looking to infuse insights into every aspect of their operation. Making things that people want will always be more effective than trying to make people want things.”

Commenting on the new hire, Simon Gawn, Head of Australia at Ideally, said: “Neville is a world-class strategist and a believer that access to insight is key to business transformation. He’ll help our clients integrate insights and use it to shape better thinking.”

“Ideally was built for a new generation of insights, marketers and innovations teams, ones who want to validate and shape propositions, products, innovations and communications with real consumer input.

“We’re expanding into the US, we’re finalists in two categories at the NZ Hi-Tech Awards, and things are still accelerating,” said Ideally co-founder Joshua Nu’u-Steele.

“What sets us apart isn’t just the tech, it’s the people behind it. Neville brings the kind of strategic firepower that helps us grow smarter, not just faster. He’s a huge asset as we continue building the platform alongside our customers in Australia. ”

Neville Doyle will be based in Melbourne.

