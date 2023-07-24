Icon Queensland Appoints Dentsu Creative PR’s Tom Lock As Senior Account Director

Integrated comms firm Icon Agency has appointed Tom Lock as part of its expansion in the Sunshine State.

Brisbane-based Lock joins as PR senior account director, joining national consumer PR and communications director and Brisbane lead, Kate Ward, in the agency’s newly-opened Brisbane office.

Lock joins from Dentsu Creative PR, where he managed a suite of high-profile B2C and B2B clients across the automotive, property, health and FMCG sectors. At Icon, his remit includes driving growth in the Queensland market and bolstering the agency’s national consumer and healthcare client portfolio.

“Tom has both deep local knowledge and a solid grounding across interstate markets, positioning him perfectly to support our expansion endeavours in Queensland and overseeing some key national consumer client accounts,” Ward said,” said Ward.

“Icon Agency has seen tremendous growth in the last 12 months and I am thrilled to welcome Tom to the team at such a pivotal time for the business.”

“I’ve been watching Icon Agency’s growth with a keen eye over the past 12 months and am delighted to join Kate in building on the agency’s success and track record,” said Lock.

“With proven best-in-class brand, consumer healthcare and reputation capabilities, Icon aligns with my own ambitions and desire to deliver purposeful work that matters.

“Together with Kate, I am excited to drive the next stage of Icon’s expansion in Queensland and bolster our national consumer PR offering,” he added.

Lock joins Icon effective immediately.