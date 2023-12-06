Icon Agency Nabs Michael Knox From Think HQ

Following a period of rapid growth, independent Icon Agency has announced the appointment of Michael Knox (lead image) as executive creative director as part of its ongoing commitment to creativity and refreshed brand positioning.

In this newly created position, Knox will oversee the creative output across the whole agency.

Icon’s group managing director, Joanne Painter, said Knox’s appointment will supercharge the agency’s already market-leading creative capability and output. “Michael reflects our evolving offer to the market. He is experienced but hungry, ambitious but humble, and above all, passionate about the work”.

With over 25-years’ experience, both locally and internationally, Knox was most recently ECD at Think HQ and prior to that held an ECD role, helping build News Corp Australia’s own creative agency, Roller.

Knox brings a wealth of experience leading creative agencies and in-house teams, having also served as Chief Creative Officer of Grey Greater China. where he was also a member of Grey’s Global Creative Board. He has judged and won at major award shows, including D&AD, Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia and Effies. His popular creative industry podcast, The Imposterous, returns for its third season in February.

“Icon’s interdisciplinary approach to problem-solving is unearthing some big opportunities. This is a way of working I believe in, a sentiment that is driving important and unmissable work. Icon’s clients and the projects on the table span some of the most interesting sectors and challenges in the country. The people are the best in the business. I’m delighted to be here working with the team,” Knox said.

“Our Indy spirit and contemporary approach, which blends communication, technology, and behaviour change to deliver outstanding creativity and results, requires creatives who understand more than just how to earn attention, but how to drive action. Michael, alongside his new team, delivers in volumes,” said Painter.

Knox’s appointment is effective immediately.