Icon Agency Expands Sydney Office & Announces New Hires & Promotions

Icon Agency Expands Sydney Office & Announces New Hires & Promotions
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Icon Agency has grown its Sydney footprint with an expanded office while announcing four new hires across the business.

The new, two-storey office is located on the water at Pyrmont’s Jones Bay Wharf and houses an expanded Sydney team.

“Our pace of growth over the last two years has been astounding,” said Icon Agency co-founder and managing director, Joanne Painter.

“From 38 people in late 2020 to almost 80 staff now, this rapid expansion has been an exhilarating journey, which we hope to continue.”

Leading recent appointments based in Sydney we welcome Carly Vale, formerly senior creative producer at Ogilvy Public Relations, joining Icon as senior program director on the Department of Health project.

Meanwhile, Carmen Famularo joins the digital team as the senior UX/UI designer, and the Sydney PR team welcomes two new account executives, Zoe Benham and Giorgia Rapella.

Magdalena Kulbicka also joins the team, and will head up Icon’s recently launched digital content production business, The Content Garden, located in Victoria’s innovation hub of Cremorne.

Furthermore, Gerard Roche has been promoted to the Group’s chief operating officer.

Icon’s growth has been driven by strong performance which saw the agency double its revenue in 2021. A new, multi-year contract to provide content and translation services to the Federal Department of Health’s ageing team headlines the firm’s recent business wins.

“Our work with the Department of Health is incredibly exciting. Like many of our projects, it’s meaningful work that will make a tangible, positive difference in the world.”

The project is Icon’s largest contract to date and is being supported by a dedicated team across its Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne offices.

“The Department of Health project is a milestone in our expansion. To undertake a project on this scale requires proven expertise and excellence, and we’re proud of the history of high quality, purposeful work which has propelled us to this position,” said Painter.

“Taking on large projects like this is a testament to the skill and dedication of our team, which we are delighted to grow as new clients continue to seek us out.”

Icon has also been nominated for PR Agency of the Year in Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year Awards, the only Australian firm nominated for the award.

“This nomination is breathtaking,” Painter added. “Winning Large Agency of the Year at 2021’s Golden Target Awards was difficult to describe, but this nomination is a step above even that. This nomination cements us in the upper echelon of agencies not only in Australia, but worldwide, and it is an incredible honour to be in consideration.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

icon agency

Latest News

Google’s Ad Report For 2021 Shows Over 3 Billion Ads Were Banned From the Platform
  • Media
  • Technology

Google’s Ad Report For 2021 Shows Over 3 Billion Ads Were Banned From the Platform

According to the advertising report that was released by Google for the previous year, 3,4 billion ads were taken down from its websites, with a further 5,7 billion ads restricted and 5,6 million advertiser accounts suspended. Within the report, the company stresses that it places the security of the people on its platform above all […]

Zero Co Asks Australia To Start Small And Help Them Untrash The Planet
  • Campaigns

Zero Co Asks Australia To Start Small And Help Them Untrash The Planet

Aussie startup Zero Co is continuing its fight against single-use plastic with the launch of a new range of body products and is asking Australians to help reduce waste in the planet by making small changes to daily routines. The beauty industry in particular contributes significantly to the plastic problem in Australia, with over 179 […]

Marketplacer And True Woo Come Together To Create Online Marketplace
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Marketplacer And True Woo Come Together To Create Online Marketplace

Marketplacer, creator of the world’s leading ecommerce platform, today announced the completion of a new holistic marketplace for Australian wellness company, True Woo. The marketplace features a portfolio of products and services aimed at individuals who are seeking ways to improve their mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual health. Marketplacer Founder and CEO, Jason Wyatt says […]