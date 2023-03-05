Icon Agency Expands In Queensland With Two Senior Hires

Integrated communications firm Icon Agency is expanding its national footprint in the Sunshine State and appointing two new senior hires in its PR and Digital divisions.

Brisbane-based Kate Ward (lead image) joins as Director of Consumer PR and Communications and veteran digital and digital transformation specialist Shane Weddell joins as Icon’s Head of Growth, Digital. Both have been appointed to the senior leadership team.

Icon Agency Group Managing Director Joanne Painter said Queensland was the natural next step in Icon’s national expansion strategy.

Shane Weddell

Painter said: “Queensland is a challenging and exciting market offering a natural fit for Icon’s strong government and corporate communications practice, along with our long-established web development and creative services.

“With the Olympics only a decade away, Queensland presents blue-sky opportunities as Icon’s scales its consumer and tech portfolios which have both experienced rapid growth over the past year.

“We’re thrilled Kate and Shane have agreed to take up the challenge and lead our northward expansion. With their knowledge and deep agency experience, we’re in safe and highly capable hands,” Ms Painter concluded.

With more than 15 years’ PR experience under her belt, Ward previously held senior roles with Dentsu Creative PR (formerly Haystac) and Edelman Health (UK). She will now focus her efforts on growing Icon’s presence in Queensland while bolstering the agency’s consumer PR portfolio.

Prior to joining Icon, Shane was Managing Director of SilverStripe Australia and prior to that was APAC Regional Business Development Manager at Platform.sh, providing digital services to many organisations in the public sector.

As Head of Growth, Digital Shane’s primary responsibility will be to drive new business growth and optimise opportunities across Icon’s existing digital services and processes portfolio.

Newly appointed Director of Consumer PR and Communications, Kate Ward, said she was excited to bring Icon’s independent, integrated communications proposition to the Queensland market.

Ward said: “Icon Agency has seen tremendous growth in the last 12 months and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join at such a pivotal time for the business.”

New Head of Growth, Digital, Shane Weddell echoed Kate’s excitement, he said: “Icon is undeniably experiencing a period of great success, evidenced by the impressive collection of recent award wins and impactful campaigns. This is a great opportunity for me to help drive Icon’s continued growth and excellence.

“Together, Kate and I are excited to spearhead the next stage of Icon’s expansion in Queensland, building on the agency’s pedigree and track record.”