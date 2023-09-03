Icon Agency Announces A Trio Of New Hires

Integrated communications firm Icon Agency has appointed three senior staff, spearheaded by Emma Bridgeman who joins in the role of director of technology and B2B.

Executive director of communications, David Radestock, said Icon’s continued search and appointment of best-in-class industry professionals was central to the agency’s ongoing success, and the new hires bring experience with large agencies and brands to bolster Icon’s team continuing the agency’s growth agenda.

Radestock said: “Hiring this talented trio demonstrates our commitment to bringing in the best consultants—and best humans—in the industry. They bring unrivalled experience and expertise, as well as the boundless curiosity and relentless drive that sets apart our team in the market.”

Emma Bridgeman joins Icon as director of technology and B2B, based in Sydney. Prior to joining Icon, she held senior positions at Apple, Ogilvy and Herd MSL.

“This is a great opportunity to spearhead Icon’s growing focus on the technology sector. With a group of exceptional clients and specialist consultants, we’re perfectly placed to grow rapidly through our best-in-class, truly differentiated offer,” said Bridgeman.

Stefanie Safahi joins as a senior account director also based in Icon’s Sydney office. Safahi was previously Head of Communications at Folklore Ventures, and brings deep sector expertise across enterprise technology and the startup ecosystem to the agency.

Rania Aissaoui joins as account director, following several years at Ogilvy and Teneo. Aissaoui’s previous work in crisis and reputation management allow her to add valuable experience to Icon Reputation, Icon’s specialty crisis and issues management division.

Radestock highlighted the new team member’s varied backgrounds.

“We continue to build the best team in the country in the knowledge our growth is not because of the amount of people we add to the team, but the unique backgrounds, perspectives, and approaches they bring.”

The hires continue a successful period of growth for Icon, which has seen the integrated agency establish offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, and Brisbane. The organisation has garnered industry recognition as one of Australia’s leading communications agencies with a number of exciting client wins.

