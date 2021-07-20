Ice-Cream Manufacturer Ben & Jerry’s Will End Sales In Occupied Palestine

Ice-Cream Manufacturer Ben & Jerry’s Will End Sales In Occupied Palestine
Kathleen Farmilo
By Kathleen Farmilo
SHARE
THIS



Ice-cream makers Ben & Jerry’s have ceased sales and manufacturing of their ice-cream in Palestinian territories occupied by Israel.

In a statement, Ben & Jerry’s said, “we believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).”

They explained that they will not renew their agreement with the licensee who manufactures and distributes Ben & Jerry’s in Israel. They went on to say that while they will not sell ice cream in the OPT, “we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement”.

Occupied Palestinian Territories are defined as the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The occupation of these territories by Israel has been described as illegal by the international community and international law.

Activists have long criticised the company’s ties to Israel.

Ben & Jerry’s has made a name for itself as a socially conscious brand, having supported same-sex marriage, criticising former US President Donald Trump and, in Australia, giving free ice-cream to young people who enrolled to vote.

Last year, they were vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement, gaining praise for a statement they released in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a white policeman. The brand has been particualarly vocal on Twitter.

However, when Israeli forces blockaded the Palestinian area of Sheikh Jarrah and stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Ben & Jerry’s social media account stayed quiet, not posting for two months. This prompted activists to start using the hashtag #HasBenAndJerrysTweeted Yet.

The brands’ social media silence was broken with the announcement about ending sales in Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The move has been criticised by members of the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who described the move as “an immoral decision and I believe that it will turn out to be a business mistake, too.”

“Ben & Jerry’s has decided to brand itself as the anti-Israel ice cream.”

Yair Lapid, Isreal’s Foreign Minister described it as a “capitulation to antisemitism”.

It has been praised by others.

The Palestinian Boycott, Divest and Sanction National Committee, who wrote on Twitter that, “following years of #BDS campaigns @bandandjerrys has announced it will end sales of its ice cream in Israel’s illegal settlements on stolen Palestinian land. We warmly welcome their decision but call on Ben & Jerry’s to end all operations in apartheid Israel.”

The boycott, divest and sanction movement calls for brands to boycott working with Israel in its entirety.

Wasel Abu Yousseff, who is a senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, said “we welcome the decision of any company to stop its work and investments in Israeli settlements.”

Featured Image: Instagram/@benandjerrys

Please login with linkedin to comment

BDS Ben & Jerry's Palestine

Latest News

Katherine Williams Appointed Wakemaver Search Director
  • Media

Katherine Williams Appointed Wakemaver Search Director

As it ramps up its digital capabilities, GroupM media agency Wavemaker has appointed Katherine Williams as Search Director responsible for SEM product and leading the specialist team. Williams recently returned from five years in New York where she held roles at Initiative, Hearts & Science and Resolution implementing best-in-class cross platform strategies in search, social, […]

NBCF Launches Game On Breast Cancer Campaign
  • Campaigns

NBCF Launches Game On Breast Cancer Campaign

The National Breast Cancer Foundation, (NBCF), has debuted its Game On Breast Cancer campaign, that invites gamers to game and raise funds for Breast Cancer research. Whether it’s on PCs, gaming consoles or mobile phones, NBCF is calling on all gamers to come together to play, stream or watch video games in support of the […]

Publishers Team Up For Healthy Headlines To Get Aussies Vaxxed
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Publishers Team Up For Healthy Headlines To Get Aussies Vaxxed

In an effort to get Australians vaccinated, Australian online publishers have partnered up for a covid mission and coverage pledge, with the aim to open Australia. BuzzFeed, Concrete Playground, Junkee, The Latch, Man of Many, Urban List, and Zee Feed are joining forces to use their platforms to give young Australians a clear and concise […]



Betoota Advocate Podcast Joins NOVA In New Deal With Diamantina Media
  • Media

Betoota Advocate Podcast Joins NOVA In New Deal With Diamantina Media

NOVA Entertainment has announced that DM Podcasts (Diamantina Media) will be joining the NOVA Entertainment Podcast Network (NEPN), in a strategic partnership that will see NOVA host and commercialise their slate of popular podcasts, alongside an investment in shared original podcast titles. The partnership will see NOVA Entertainment represent DM Podcast’s full network of shows […]

SCA Charities Program Raises $110 Million For The Smith Family And Beyond Blue
  • Media

SCA Charities Program Raises $110 Million For The Smith Family And Beyond Blue

SCA Embrace, the company’s national charity initiative, has provided more than $110 million in-kind for its partner charities, The Smith Family and Beyond Blue, over a two and a half year period. The charity program, which wrapped up its latest partnerships at the end of June, works in two-year cycles, with SCA providing in-kind advertising […]

News Corp Australia's Darren Stein, General Manager Insights, Analytics & Strategy.
  • Media

Forethought Snares Annalect’s Darren Stein As Global CEO

Darren Stein has been appointed the first global CEO of marketing analytics and strategy advisory, Forethought, serving clients across North America and APAC. “Forethought’s continued multinational success, and its plans for further growth, meant it was time to create the role of global CEO,” said Ken Roberts, Forethought founder and chairman. He added, “Anyone who […]



ICU Vaccine Ad Kicks Australians Into Action
  • Campaigns

ICU Vaccine Ad Kicks Australians Into Action

New data from Melbourne-based research company Forethought has revealed how the government’s different Covid vaccine advertisements have fared so far in terms of eliciting an emotional response from viewers. The research looked at three of the campaigns, including the ‘Two Shots’ video featuring Dr Nick Coatsworth and the Brady Bunch-esque ‘Arm Yourself’ campaign that has […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Bamboo Marketing Appoints New Deputy General Manager
  • Marketing
  • Media

Bamboo Marketing Appoints New Deputy General Manager

Shopper experience agency, Bamboo Marketing has appointed Amelia Speechley to deputy general manager amid a year of double-digit growth. Speechley has been with Bamboo Marketing for over 8 years and moves from an account director role into the new role of deputy general manager. Prior to Bamboo, Speechley worked at Compco Digital and The Consortium […]

close up hand open car radio listening. Car Driver changing turning button Radio Stations on His Vehicle Multimedia System. Modern touch screen Audio stereo System. transportation and vehicle concept
  • Advertising
  • Media

Radio Ad Revenue Sees Impressive Rise As Data Shows The Extent Of COVID’s Impact

Ad revenue for metropolitan commercial stations for June showed a rise of 40.9 per cent according to Commercial Radio Australia. The data reveals that in June, revenue reached $64.190 million, while June quarter revenue was at $175.431 million. That is a staggering rise of 53.8 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year, revealing just […]



Why ​Strong Branding ​Can Drive Performance Marketing
  • Opinion

Why ​Strong Branding ​Can Drive Performance Marketing

An effective brand strategy will increase overall return on investment and while brand awareness is a slower path than the sugar-hit of a sales-focused goal, it provides a strong foundation of any promotional and lead-focused activity, writes Emma Levine (main photo), business operations lead at performance media agency, Agnes Media. In the age of always-on e-commerce and notoriously short […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
YouGov Acquires Australian Data Insights Consultancy Faster Horses
  • Marketing

YouGov Acquires Australian Data Insights Consultancy Faster Horses

YouGov, the international market research and data analytics group, has wholly acquired Faster Horses. Faster Horses is an Australian online-focussed data insights consultancy. The move that will cement YouGov’s position in Australia and enable it to capitalise on panel investments in the region. Faster Horses will also help launch YouGov Safe, a fully opt-in, GDPR […]

CareerOne Gets The Job Done In New Campaign Via Hardhat
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

CareerOne Gets The Job Done In New Campaign Via Hardhat

As the job market begins to find its feet again, job site CareerOne returns to the stage with a bold new campaign from independent creative agency, Hardhat. Targeted at those looking for a smoother job search, with less scrolling and more satisfaction, ‘CareerOne Job Done’ speaks to the confident ease in which users can discover […]



Close-up of female hands touching buttons of black computer keyboard
  • Media

Yubo Boosts Online Safety With Muted Words

Yubo is taking action against online bullying and harmful content with the introduction of its new ‘Muted Words’ feature, which enables its users to block specific words, emojis or phrases that they find personally triggering from appearing to them on the app. Yubo, which has a Gen Z user base of over 50 million across […]