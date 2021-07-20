Ice-Cream Manufacturer Ben & Jerry’s Will End Sales In Occupied Palestine
Ice-cream makers Ben & Jerry’s have ceased sales and manufacturing of their ice-cream in Palestinian territories occupied by Israel.
In a statement, Ben & Jerry’s said, “we believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).”
They explained that they will not renew their agreement with the licensee who manufactures and distributes Ben & Jerry’s in Israel. They went on to say that while they will not sell ice cream in the OPT, “we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement”.
Occupied Palestinian Territories are defined as the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The occupation of these territories by Israel has been described as illegal by the international community and international law.
Activists have long criticised the company’s ties to Israel.
Activists in Burlington, Vermont, are calling for a boycott of ice cream makers Ben & Jerry's for its decades-long business ties to Israel.
They are urging the company, known for supporting social justice issues, to divest from the country. pic.twitter.com/BIW19HAYp8
— AJ+ (@ajplus) July 14, 2021
View this post on Instagram
Ben & Jerry’s has made a name for itself as a socially conscious brand, having supported same-sex marriage, criticising former US President Donald Trump and, in Australia, giving free ice-cream to young people who enrolled to vote.
Last year, they were vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement, gaining praise for a statement they released in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a white policeman. The brand has been particualarly vocal on Twitter.
However, when Israeli forces blockaded the Palestinian area of Sheikh Jarrah and stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Ben & Jerry’s social media account stayed quiet, not posting for two months. This prompted activists to start using the hashtag #HasBenAndJerrysTweeted Yet.
The brands’ social media silence was broken with the announcement about ending sales in Occupied Palestinian Territories.
Ben & Jerry’s will end sales of our ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Read our full statement: https://t.co/2mGWYGN4GA pic.twitter.com/kFeu7aXOf3
— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) July 19, 2021
The move has been criticised by members of the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who described the move as “an immoral decision and I believe that it will turn out to be a business mistake, too.”
“Ben & Jerry’s has decided to brand itself as the anti-Israel ice cream.”
Yair Lapid, Isreal’s Foreign Minister described it as a “capitulation to antisemitism”.
It has been praised by others.
The Palestinian Boycott, Divest and Sanction National Committee, who wrote on Twitter that, “following years of #BDS campaigns @bandandjerrys has announced it will end sales of its ice cream in Israel’s illegal settlements on stolen Palestinian land. We warmly welcome their decision but call on Ben & Jerry’s to end all operations in apartheid Israel.”
The boycott, divest and sanction movement calls for brands to boycott working with Israel in its entirety.
Wasel Abu Yousseff, who is a senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, said “we welcome the decision of any company to stop its work and investments in Israeli settlements.”
Featured Image: Instagram/@benandjerrys
Please login with linkedin to commentBDS Ben & Jerry's Palestine
Latest News
Katherine Williams Appointed Wakemaver Search Director
As it ramps up its digital capabilities, GroupM media agency Wavemaker has appointed Katherine Williams as Search Director responsible for SEM product and leading the specialist team. Williams recently returned from five years in New York where she held roles at Initiative, Hearts & Science and Resolution implementing best-in-class cross platform strategies in search, social, […]
NBCF Launches Game On Breast Cancer Campaign
The National Breast Cancer Foundation, (NBCF), has debuted its Game On Breast Cancer campaign, that invites gamers to game and raise funds for Breast Cancer research. Whether it’s on PCs, gaming consoles or mobile phones, NBCF is calling on all gamers to come together to play, stream or watch video games in support of the […]
Life Education Australia Appoints 10 Feet Tall
The charity behind the beloved Australian icon, Healthy Harold has appointed 10 Feet Tall as their new agency of record.
Naomi Osaka Stuns On the Cover Of Sports Illustrated (But It’s Not Stopped The Twitter Trolls)
B&T appreciates women in bikinis on men's mags can be irksome for some. So, if you're easily irked, best avoid this.
Amid Growing Olympics Furore, Top Sponsor Toyota Pulls All Tokyo 2020 TV Ads
Is it just us, but are the Olympics gearing up to be that party where a drunk uncle gets gropey & everyone leaves early?
Publishers Team Up For Healthy Headlines To Get Aussies Vaxxed
In an effort to get Australians vaccinated, Australian online publishers have partnered up for a covid mission and coverage pledge, with the aim to open Australia. BuzzFeed, Concrete Playground, Junkee, The Latch, Man of Many, Urban List, and Zee Feed are joining forces to use their platforms to give young Australians a clear and concise […]
Betoota Advocate Podcast Joins NOVA In New Deal With Diamantina Media
NOVA Entertainment has announced that DM Podcasts (Diamantina Media) will be joining the NOVA Entertainment Podcast Network (NEPN), in a strategic partnership that will see NOVA host and commercialise their slate of popular podcasts, alongside an investment in shared original podcast titles. The partnership will see NOVA Entertainment represent DM Podcast’s full network of shows […]
Australian TV Legend David Leckie Dies Aged 70
In sad news, TV legend David Leckie has passed away. B&T wishes our sincere condolences to Mr Leckie's friends & family.
Indie Agency The Misfits Scores A Seat At The NSW Government Table
The Misfits - publisher of B&T - has scored a seat at the NSW Government table. And we're massive Gladys fans to boot!
SCA Charities Program Raises $110 Million For The Smith Family And Beyond Blue
SCA Embrace, the company’s national charity initiative, has provided more than $110 million in-kind for its partner charities, The Smith Family and Beyond Blue, over a two and a half year period. The charity program, which wrapped up its latest partnerships at the end of June, works in two-year cycles, with SCA providing in-kind advertising […]
Forethought Snares Annalect’s Darren Stein As Global CEO
Darren Stein has been appointed the first global CEO of marketing analytics and strategy advisory, Forethought, serving clients across North America and APAC. “Forethought’s continued multinational success, and its plans for further growth, meant it was time to create the role of global CEO,” said Ken Roberts, Forethought founder and chairman. He added, “Anyone who […]
“Terrific, Brilliant, I’m Crying!” New Vax Ads Hailed As A Step In The Right Direction (& Neither Used An Agency!)
Someone's finally nailed a vaccination ad! Are there lessons here for responsible drinking ads or stop-eating-shit ads?
ICU Vaccine Ad Kicks Australians Into Action
New data from Melbourne-based research company Forethought has revealed how the government’s different Covid vaccine advertisements have fared so far in terms of eliciting an emotional response from viewers. The research looked at three of the campaigns, including the ‘Two Shots’ video featuring Dr Nick Coatsworth and the Brady Bunch-esque ‘Arm Yourself’ campaign that has […]
Bamboo Marketing Appoints New Deputy General Manager
Shopper experience agency, Bamboo Marketing has appointed Amelia Speechley to deputy general manager amid a year of double-digit growth. Speechley has been with Bamboo Marketing for over 8 years and moves from an account director role into the new role of deputy general manager. Prior to Bamboo, Speechley worked at Compco Digital and The Consortium […]
Monday TV Wrap: 10 Snatches Silver As Australian Survivor And HYBPA? Pay Dividends
Last night's TV numbers it was gold for Seven, silver for 10, bronze for Nine, myrrh for the ABC & a Bounty Bar for SBS.
The One Club Expands Greater China Awards Into One Asia Creative Awards, Including Australia And New Zealand
The One Club for Creativity has officially expanded the scope of its successful annual awards program for the region from Greater China to all of Asia Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand. The call for entries for the transformed program, now known as One Asia Creative Awards 2021, is now open, with entry fees increasing after each […]
Radio Ad Revenue Sees Impressive Rise As Data Shows The Extent Of COVID’s Impact
Ad revenue for metropolitan commercial stations for June showed a rise of 40.9 per cent according to Commercial Radio Australia. The data reveals that in June, revenue reached $64.190 million, while June quarter revenue was at $175.431 million. That is a staggering rise of 53.8 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year, revealing just […]
Young Guns Announces Search For New & Emerging Talent
The Public Relations Institute of Australia (PRIA) NSW Young Guns is hitting the accelerator on its recruitment drive, as the group looks to bolster its ranks through 2021.
NRMA, Reece & Bendigo Bank Top List Of Most Socially Responsible Brands; Visa Named The Worst
A list of our most socially aware brands is in. Yet more naughty, a list of our least socially aware brands is in too.
Why Strong Branding Can Drive Performance Marketing
An effective brand strategy will increase overall return on investment and while brand awareness is a slower path than the sugar-hit of a sales-focused goal, it provides a strong foundation of any promotional and lead-focused activity, writes Emma Levine (main photo), business operations lead at performance media agency, Agnes Media. In the age of always-on e-commerce and notoriously short […]
Hardie Grant Media Repositions As Content-Driven Marketing Agency
Hardie Grant Media has announced a repositioning of its agency offering to a content-driven marketing network, capitalising on the growth of brand storytelling and owned media.
Sorrell’s S4 Announces Update On Debt Financing & Trading
S4 announces a trading and financing update, as Sir Martin eyes new Harrods drapery for the ballroom.
YouGov Acquires Australian Data Insights Consultancy Faster Horses
YouGov, the international market research and data analytics group, has wholly acquired Faster Horses. Faster Horses is an Australian online-focussed data insights consultancy. The move that will cement YouGov’s position in Australia and enable it to capitalise on panel investments in the region. Faster Horses will also help launch YouGov Safe, a fully opt-in, GDPR […]
CareerOne Gets The Job Done In New Campaign Via Hardhat
As the job market begins to find its feet again, job site CareerOne returns to the stage with a bold new campaign from independent creative agency, Hardhat. Targeted at those looking for a smoother job search, with less scrolling and more satisfaction, ‘CareerOne Job Done’ speaks to the confident ease in which users can discover […]
Yubo Boosts Online Safety With Muted Words
Yubo is taking action against online bullying and harmful content with the introduction of its new ‘Muted Words’ feature, which enables its users to block specific words, emojis or phrases that they find personally triggering from appearing to them on the app. Yubo, which has a Gen Z user base of over 50 million across […]
Dairy Farmers Celebrates The Good In New ‘Here’s To Good’ Campaign Via AJF
B&T's editor insists on "good, old-fashioned cow's milk". Although that may explain his bloated and farty tummy.
NSW Government Denies Deploying A ‘Sting’ Operation To Stop TikTok Comedian From Leaking COVID Case Numbers
It's rare to see "comedian" & "COVID" in the same sentence, but this headline confirms the strange world we now live in.
Bumble Lets Australian And New Zealand Users Add A Vaccinated Sticker To Their Dating Profiles
Bumble is allowing users to add a vaccinated sticker to their profiles. Presumably that's for COVID and not herpes.
Forgetting Something? Entries For B&T Awards Close Today!
B&T Award entries close TODAY! Unless you're prepared to pay late fees, & then late, late fees, & late, late, late fees.
The Digital Marketing Boom Is A Problem For Agencies
Is your agency strugging with dust or unexplained fridge smells? Well, add to your list of problems with this read.