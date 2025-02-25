CampaignsNewsletter

Ice Cream Brand Denada Unveils OOH Campaign ‘Indulge: More, Sugar: Less’ Via Block

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
1/7

Block’s latest campaign for low-sugar ice cream brand Denada unveils the brand’s new look, reformulated products, and the tagline “Indulge: More, Sugar: Less” centred on an OOH strategy.

“If the out-of-home renaissance is a throwback to a more refined advertising age, then this campaign speaks to an attention-deficit generation that wants it all, all at once—just with less sugar,” Block founder & creative strategy director Mark Braddock said.

“We loved Block’s idea of doing more—or everything—with the space we had. Billboards are big, attention spans are small—so why not give people as much as they can possibly handle as they drive by? After all, we paid for every square centimetre—we’re going to use them,” Denada’s Jayde Taylor added.

The campaign combines Melle Branson’s photography with fantasy montages featuring Denada’s founding trio, Charlotte Haygarth, Jayde Taylor, and Sophie Lawrence.

