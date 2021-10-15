IBM CMO Jodie Sangster Departs
IBM’s CMO Jodie Sangster has exclusively revealed to B&T that she is leaving the tech giant at the end of next week and is planning a sabbatical of around two years.
Sangster joined IBM in 2018 tasked with helping marketers better understand the application of AI in marketing and commerce as part of the company’s IBM Watson business. When this business was sold by Big Blue and became the separate company Acoustic in April 2019, Sangster moved to Singapore to take up the CMO role for that country.
In March 2020 she was announced as the ANZ CMO and returned home to take up the role a few months later owing to the COVID lockdowns.
However Sangster is best known in the industry for her seven year tenure as the Association of Data-driven Marketing and Advertising’s (ADMA’s) CEO. Sangster was instrumental in driving ADMA’s transformation from direct marketing to data-driven marketing.
She also completed a large tranche of acquisitions including the purchase of the Institute of Analytics Professionals Australia (IAPA) and the floundering Australian Interactive Media Industry Association (AIMIA).
Her final achievement at ADMA was its realignment as a holding association the Australian Association of Data Leadership (AADL).
Sangster has revealed to B&T that her intention is to take the next two years to travel Australia with her husband Roger Saxby and two dogs Romeo and Ronnie.
She indicated she may keep her hand in the industry remotely with a board position or two.
