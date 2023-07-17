IAS Launches Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement For Google Video Partners

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has expanded its Total Media Quality for Google Video Partners (GVP) offering with brand safety and suitability measurement on GVP inventory.

IAS said the new measurement offering will give advertisers the confidence to share their video ads on publisher websites and mobile apps beyond YouTube.

GVP consists of publisher websites and mobile apps where advertisers can show video ads to viewers. These online destinations must meet Google’s quality standards for ads to appear on devices including computers, tablets, mobile web browsers, mobile apps and TV screens.

“Independent brand safety and suitability measurement is critical to giving advertisers confidence about where their ads run,” said Marvin Renaud, Director, global video solutions, Google.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with IAS to provide advertisers with the further assurance that Google Video Partners ads appear on brand safe content.”

IAS is the first to offer brand safety and suitability measurement for GVP, and will provide app- and URL-level transparency and third-party affirmation that brands running video ads on GVP are appearing in brand-safe and suitable content as defined by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media framework

“Brand safety and suitability measurement continue to be crucial for marketers to protect their brand and maximize the return on their campaign investments,” said Yannis Dosios, chief commercial officer, IAS.

“This expanded capability with Total Media Quality for GVP will take brand safety and suitability measurement to the next level and will help marketers assess media spend and coverage where it counts