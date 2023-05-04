IAG Nabs Meta VP Michelle Klein For Chief Customer & Marketing Officer Job

Insurance giant IAG has appointed Michelle Klein as its chief customer and marketing officer with the former Meta exec returning to Australia to lead the company’s marketing and brand portfolio strategy for all its brands including NRMA Insurance, ROLLiN’, CGU and WFI.

Klein had previously served as Meta’s vice president, global business and product marketing. With more than 25 years of experience working across five continents, she has led brands including Diageo, British Airways, Orient Express and Armani. She is also a three-time Effie Award winner.

IAG Direct Insurance Australia Group executive Julie Batch said: “Michelle is renowned internationally for her innovative solutions to redefining the role of brands to deliver business results.

“It is a testament to the strength of IAG and our portfolio of brands to attract someone of Michelle’s calibre to our team. She brings to the role extensive experience in B2B and B2C marketing, customer experience, and product development, which will be invaluable in supporting the delivery of our strategy.”

Klein added: “After spending almost a decade of my career focused on building community and bringing people closer together with Meta, I’m looking forward to this next chapter in helping make the world a safer place with IAG.

“Through its iconic and trusted brands, IAG helps millions of people across Australia protect what matters most, providing invaluable safety and peace of mind. This decade must be transformational – one where we focus on a safer future and IAG’s people have worked tirelessly to provide support to people during crises. I’m so excited to be a part of this important industry and to use my Silicon Valley experience to drive transformation through insights and technology.”

“I want to thank Zara Curtis who was Acting Chief Marketing Officer since September last year,” said Batch.

“Under her leadership, we launched the new NRMA Insurance brand platform, ‘Until Then’, and delivered our inaugural Cricket Australia partnership. Zara will continue to bring her creativity and customer engagement expertise to the marketing leadership team with an expanded remit.”