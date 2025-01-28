IABC NSW Welcomes New Board For 2025

The NSW branch of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) announces the appointment of an impressive new board comprising 10 appointees. The global association has an unparalleled network of thousands of members spanning 22 countries, setting the global standard for communication since 1970.

In assuming the role of IABC NSW President, Patrick Armstrong brings the experience of a 20+ year career which has taken him around the globe, across financial services, consultancy, government, higher education, IT, utilities and journalism. Patrick has served on the IABC NSW Board as Co-Vice President, Treasurer, and Director for Student and Early Career Engagement. He’s currently Communications Lead at Westpac and Lecturer-in-Charge at the University of NSW Business School.

Patrick replaces Megan Thomas, who after 3 years as President, will focus her energy on Buzz Communications, of which she is owner/director. Prior to serving as IABC NSW President, Megan held the roles of Co-Vice President (2021) and Secretary (2019 – 2021).

“Megan has been a truly outstanding leader; highly respected at a state, national and international level, having achieved unprecedented success, including highest growth for a large Chapter, globally,” Armstrong said.

“I have loved contributing to this dynamic profession through the IABC. With Pat’s extensive global network and experience, supported by an exceptional 2025 Board, I’m confident of the Chapter’s continued success,” said Thomas.

The NSW Chapter of IABC supports local communication professionals by connecting them with the insights, resources and people they need to excel in their careers. Members have access to monthly events, on-demand learning, networking, accreditation and career guidance.

New board appointees:

Helen Pennock – Currently, Principal, Employee Communications at IAG. (Board appointment effective 1 October 2024) Anne Wall – Currently advising Amazon on public policy. Mione Collins – Currently, Head of Communications & Corporate Affairs for Tasman Environmental Markets. Rhys Kelly – Currently, Head of Communications for the Smith Family and School Board Member at Newington College. Hallie Donkin – Currently, Communications director at Mahlab.

Continuing board members:

Head of Digital and Insights, Strategic Communications at FTI Consulting, Asha Oberoi will stay on as Co-Vice President and take on the role of Treasurer, joined by Head of Communications at Baker McKenzie, Jeremy Hyman, who has been newly promoted to Co-Vice President alongside Asha.

Communications Manager at BIG W, Paula Batho will stay on as a board member along with Senior Communications Manager at HealthShare NSW, Lucy Hose.

Departing board members:

Luke Morgan – Having joined the board in 2021, Luke has been a pivotal member, excelling at the portfolio of Events Director (2021 – 2023) and more recently Treasurer (2024). Luke will continue to serve as Head of Internal Communications for the Woolworths Group, a role which encompasses a large portfolio.

Jane Hamilton – Jane has seamlessly and successfully traversed a number of portfolios in her 4 years on the board, comprising: Director for Professional Development (2020, 2023), Director for Sponsorships (2021), and Board Secretary (2024). She will continue to be an active member and focus on her role as Corporate Communications Advisor at Keyton.

Lana Boardman – As Director for Member Experience, Lana has been a long-term IABC NSW member and an active supporter. In stepping down, Lana will continue to focus on her role as Senior Director for Employee Communications at Optus and busy young family.

Alicia Baertsoen – As Events Director, Alicia has given her considerable talents and flair to the events portfolio over the past 2 years. Alicia will be returning to her home in Canada and will continue to focus on her role at globally renowned PR agency – Edelman.

Sue Woodward – An IABC NSW Board Director in 2024. Sue has lent her extensive experience as a well-respected communication professional and accomplished board director to IABC NSW, contributing in a number of different capacities over the past year. In stepping down, Sue will continue to focus on her role of Principal at Blueprint Advisory Inc.

Aleks Gorgievski – Served as IABC NSW Board Director responsible for digital experience and innovation in 2024. In this role, Aleks applied his considerable experience with both technology platforms and analytics to enhance the member experience. Aleks will step down from the board and take up the role of board advisor, continuing to provide digital advisory support. In changing roles, Aleks will free up time to focus on his role at Woolworths, where he remains – Head of Internal Communications – Platforms, Content & Engagement.

Departing associate board members:

Calvin Lu and James Robson.