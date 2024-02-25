IAB Study: Online Advertising Spend Reaches $14.7 Billion

IAB Study: Online Advertising Spend Reaches $14.7 Billion
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The Australian online advertising market reached $14.7bn spend for the 2023 calendar year according to data released today in the IAB Australia Online Advertising Expenditure Report (OAER) prepared by PwC Australia.

Total advertising expenditure increased 3.7 per cent year-on-year. This was a slowdown from the growth of 9.1 per cent reported in 2022, however, a positive trajectory in a tough year for advertising, with stronger growth experienced in the second half of the year.

General display grew 3.9 per cent ($5.7bn) year on year, search and directories grew 6.1 per cent ($6.6bn), whilst classified listings dropped by 2.6 per cent ($2.4bn) impacted by slower property and job market activity.

Within general display advertising (up 3.9 per cent year on year) growth was mixed. Video was up 14 per cent ($3.78b) and overall digital audio was up 21 per cent ($265.8m) with podcast investment up 21.7 per cent to almost hitting $100m ($99.1m) and streaming up 20.6 per cent to reach $166.7m. However, standard display was down 22 per cent ($569.2m) and infeed/native formats were down 12 per cent ($1.07 billion).

Connected TV yields the greatest share of content publishers’ video inventory expenditure (50 per cent) taking share from mobile.

“Advertisers continue to invest in a range of digital advertising opportunities to support what is now a $14.7b market. It was pleasing to see stronger growth in the second half of the year, but growth was mixed across categories as marketers under pressure for short term sales focused on strengthening their performance investment,” said Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia.

Across industry categories, health and beauty replaces FMCG in the top five industry categories for general display in 2023.

December 2023 Quarter Data

  • $3.914bn, up 7.5 per cent compared to the 2022 December quarter
  • Search and directories grew 9.4 per cent ($1.69bn) and general display grew 9.3 per cent growth ($1.65b). This offset a 2.0 per cent decline in classified listings.
  • Within general display, video and audio were again the key contributors to growth (up 20 per cent and 38 per cent respectively) whilst standard display dropped 26 per cent.
  • In December 2023 $0.36 of each dollar of expenditure on content publisher’s general display was captured by retail and automotive.
  • In terms of methods of buying for content publishers inventory the overall picture is similar to the previous year, but there are some shifts within programmatic guaranteed: its share of video buying has increased from 26 per cent to 27 per cent but for standard display it has decreased from 10 per cent to 7 per cent.



Please login with linkedin to comment

IAB

Latest News

Swifties Green With Envy As Jackie O Goes To Eras Tour Not Once, But TWICE
  • Media

Swifties Green With Envy As Jackie O Goes To Eras Tour Not Once, But TWICE

It was a hard weekend for those who failed to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.  Not only did they miss the biggest event of the decade, but they were also forced to watch glitter-covered Swifties flaunt their Eras Tour t-shirts in their bitter green faces.  But there was someone who had no problem […]

“Twifties” Take To The Sky As Twisties Honour Taylor Swift
  • Campaigns

“Twifties” Take To The Sky As Twisties Honour Taylor Swift

Twisties, soaring high above Crown Sydney, painted the skies with a special tribute to Taylor Swift yesterday afternoon. As Taylor gears up for her highly anticipated Sydney leg of the Australian Eras Tours, Twisties was proud to show its unwavering support in a truly iconic fashion.

Written News Reaches An Incredible 97% Of Australians Aged 14+ Each Month
  • Media

Written News Reaches An Incredible 97% Of Australians Aged 14+ Each Month

Fresh readership figures from Roy Morgan (12 months to December 2023) show written news retaining its broad reach across the country, with 97 per cent (or 21.4M) of Australians aged 14+ consuming news in any given month. The figures reflect the evolving and deepening landscape of news media titles and readership behaviours across print and […]

Hello Social’s FISHER Rework Of ‘JAMMING’ Sends “Bob Marley: One Love” To Number One
  • Campaigns

Hello Social’s FISHER Rework Of ‘JAMMING’ Sends “Bob Marley: One Love” To Number One

To celebrate the launch of BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE, Grammy-nominated Australian music producer FISHER has put his spin on Bob Marley’s legendary track ‘JAMMING’. The global collaboration was spun up by Australia-integrated agency Hello Social and has already amassed over 5M plays.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by FISHER (@followthefishtv) […]

UM Drives Off With Media Account For Global Automotive Manufacturer, Chery
  • Advertising

UM Drives Off With Media Account For Global Automotive Manufacturer, Chery

Following a highly contested pitch, media agency UM announces its appointment as media agency of record for global car manufacturer Chery.UM’s remit includes all media strategy, planning and buying in Australia, supporting Chery’s launch of all new vehicle releases in 2024, as the brand establishes its market presence.

HiBob Research: 61% Of Women Would Consider Leaving Their Job Over Wage Gap
  • Marketing

HiBob Research: 61% Of Women Would Consider Leaving Their Job Over Wage Gap

Over half (61 per cent) of Australian women would consider leaving their job if they find out that their organisation has a gender pay gap — regardless of how big the gap is — according to new research by HR tech unicorn HiBob. Surprisingly, 36 per cent of men also express a willingness to leave, […]

Image lead story Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale
  • Partner Content
  • Technology

Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale

Domain’s chief marketing officer (CMO), Rebecca Darley, said that without Tealium’s customer data platform (CDP), her business would not have been able to achieve the personalised marketing success that has made it one of the leaders in data-driven marketing in Australia. Speaking at an exclusive breakfast event hosted by B&T at Sydney’s swish harbourside restaurant, […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere
  • Campaigns

Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere

Man of Many in partnership with NBC Universal, stages an atmosphere of elegance for Sydney premiere of ‘Argylle’ film. Independent lifestyle publication digital publication, Man of Many, has shown its innovative approach to event management in the premiere of ‘Argylle’ at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney’s entertainment quatre. Over 400 guests were included in the films […]