IAB Australia Launches Affiliate And Partnership Marketing Training

IAB Australia has launched a new industry training program for marketers seeking to understand and make better use of the affiliate and partnership sector.

The Affiliate and Partnership Marketing Training program is offered free of charge in an online format and is an ideal resource to those who are new to this form of digital marketing, as well as anyone currently involved in it. It has been developed by the IAB Australia Affiliate Marketing Working Group.

The program covers the basics of affiliate and partnership marketing, including an overview of the market, the key organisations involved, the types of affiliates you can work with, as well as best practices. There is also useful information on technology and tracking, best use of data, and how these relate to the latest privacy regulations.

Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia commented: “Brands seeking to launch affiliate and partnership marketing programs face an ever-evolving landscape of opportunities and a creative and diverse ecosystem that touches on many points in a customer’s journey. Our training program will deliver a thorough exploration of the landscape and deliver a useful guide to best practice for both those new to the sector and those seeking to expand their knowledge.”

The topics covered within the training has been influenced by the IAB Affiliate and Partnership Marketing Industry Review released earlier this year.

The course outline includes:

What is Affiliate and Partnership Marketing Strategy and Best Practice Working with Affiliate Partners Choosing the Right Affiliate Technology and Tracking Data, Privacy and Regulation

The IAB Australia Affiliate Marketing Working Group is comprised of members from Awin, Commission Factory, Dentsu, Growth Ops, Impact, Navigate Digital, News Corporation Australia, Partnerize, Rakuten Advertising.