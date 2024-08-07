IAB Australia Board Appoints New Chair & Deputy Chair

IAB Australia has announced that Vanya Mariani, commercial director – media (sales & customer solutions) for Carsales has been appointed chair of the IAB Australia Board, while Andrew Brain, director of data & growth at Seven West Media, will join as deputy chair at IAB. Rebecca Costello will also join the IAB Board as the new representative for The Guardian, while Suzie Cardwell will join as the new board representative for Nine.

Mariani was previously IAB board deputy chair and succeeds Matt Rowley who stepped down from the IAB board following his departure from Pedestrian Media.

As chair, Mariani will work closely with IAB Australia CEO, Gai Le Roy, on several initiatives including helping the industry in relation to ad effectiveness, audience measurement, finding ways to reduce industry carbon emissions, and helping all sectors to navigate changes in data usage and privacy obligations. These are detailed in the IAB Australia Annual Report.

“I would like to thank Matt for being an incredible chair and ambassador for the digital advertising industry. During his tenure, the IAB in Australia has continued to significantly expand membership, roll out a new audience ratings currency, play a major role in industry policy areas, and help drive deeper connections across the industry. I am looking forward to working closely with Vanya, a passionate and positive industry leader representing an innovative and successful Australian business, who will help lead the board and identify important initiatives for the digital advertising industry,” said Le Roy.

“It has been a pleasure to be co-chair of the IAB alongside Matt Rowley over the last 18 months, and I feel privileged to take the reins of chair officially. It’s a transformational period for our industry and with that comes incredible opportunity to raise the bar on how we all operate. The IAB is committed to supporting the digital ecosystem in several key areas. Our vision is clear, and we have a wonderful team of experts that executes with excellence,” said Mariani.

“Over my years of involvement, I’ve seen the IAB grow into Australia’s ‘United Nations’ of digital advertising. Like the UN, the work the IAB undertakes is complex yet immensely valuable. It has been a privilege to serve as chair, and I’m confident that Vanya and Gai will elevate the organisation to even greater heights,” said Matt Rowley.