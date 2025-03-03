IAA & Jaid Hulsbosch Team Up To Unlock The Secrets Behind Iconic Brands At Exclusive Sydney Event

Ever wondered how iconic brands such as Woolworths, Virgin Australia, and Qantas are crafted to stand the test of time?

The International Advertising Association (IAA) Australia Young Professionals invites you to uncover the secrets behind these enduring brands at an exclusive event featuring Jaid Hulsbosch, Director at Hulsbosch — the agency behind some of Australia’s most recognisable names.

Presented by Kailash, President of the IAA Young Professionals, this highly anticipated event will take place at Hulsbosch’s headquarters in North Sydney on 27 March 2025. Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with valuable insights, creative inspiration, and networking opportunities with industry peers.

As featured on Episode 1 of the IAA’s Brand Power Podcast, Jaid Hulsbosch will share the art and strategy behind building generational brands that define industries and remain relevant for decades. Catch the episode here for a sneak peek of what to expect.

Hulsbosch will provide a rare behind-the-scenes look at real-world brand transformations.

Key Highlights:

In-depth Fireside Chat: Gain firsthand insights into visual identity, branding strategy, and design processes from one of Australia’s top creative leaders.

Real-World Case Study: Discover how Hulsbosch has successfully transformed brands into household names.

Interactive Q&A: Get your most pressing branding questions answered.

Networking: Connect with fellow branding enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Event Details:

📍 Where: Hulsbosch, 141 Walker St, North Sydney 2060

🗓️ When: 27 March 2025

4:30 PM: Introductions & Casual Networking

5:00 PM: Fireside Chat & Case Study with Jaid Hulsbosch

5:45 PM: Networking Session

Whether you’re an IAA Young Professional or not, this is a rare opportunity to learn directly from a top-tier creative agency. Passionate about branding? Don’t miss out — request to join now!