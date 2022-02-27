“I left With Disdain For All Galleries!” Mona Has A Laugh At Itself With New Ad Featuring The Museum’s One-Star Reviews
Tasmania’s gift to the arts world, Hobart’s Museum of Old and New Art (Mona), has unveiled a witty new TVC to entice visitors which, ironically, is based on the reviews of some less than satisfied patrons.
Called “Best of our worst reviews”, the dreary spot doesn’t even feature any of Mona’s exhibits, just hilarious one-star reviews from seemingly pissed-off visitors.
Said Mona’s director of marketing and communications, Robbie Brammall: “Mona gets more one-star reviews than the Louvre, on only 10 per cent of the visitation
“We also get more five-star reviews, but that’s a less cherished metric,” Brammall said.
“I left with disdain for all galleries and museums,” said one unhappy visitor.
“I paid to watch a machine take a dump. The joke’s on me,” said another.
While Mona’s ‘Vagina wall’ forced one unfortunate woman to tell her children it was celebration of exotic cuttlefish.
“A bit of ad spend is a necessary evil as we help the Tassie tourism industry recover from the impacts of Covid,” Brammall said. “But hopefully, we’re doing it in a Mona way – one that’s ill-advised and potentially disastrous.”
The spot’s the work of production house Finch and was shot by advertising specialist, Alex Roberts, and famed photographer Derek Henderson.
The campaign also includes T-shirts featuring the one-star reviews and includes social, TV on-demand, cinema, in-flight and outdoor placements in Mona’s key markets in Victoria and NSW. Check out the dystopia below:
Built by David Walsh to house his collection of ancient, modern and contemporary art, Mona is Australia’s largest private museum—and the second most-visited tourist attraction in Tasmania. Today, the museum’s extensive private collection includes works by James Turrell, Wim Delvoye and Alfredo Jaar, while its calendar of touring exhibitions has showcased the likes of Matthew Barney, Marina Abramovic and Gilbert and George. Or as SChemny78 described it: ‘A whole lot of weird, sad stuff.’
CREDITS
MonaDirector of Marketing and Communications: Robbie Brammall Senior Marketing Manager: Daniel Aitken Head of Creative: Jardin Anderson Head of Content: Liana Rossi
FinchProduction: Finch Director: Alexander Roberts Exec Producer: Corey Esse Producer: Kate Menzies DOP: Matt Toll Post: Atticus Stills: Derek Henderson Casting: Mel Macintosh
