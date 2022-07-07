“I Don’t Want To Help Him!” Joe Rogan Turned Down Having Donald Trump On His Podcast

Spotify’s Joe Rogan has announced that he has refused the offer to interview Donald Trump on his podcast.

Rogan has a huge platform and is also known for having pretty controversial views. He also is known for having all types of people on his podcast with all different views: from Elon Musk to Miley Cyrus.

Still, interestingly while appearing on Lex Fridman’s podcast, he made his stance clear on how he feels about former President Donald Trump.

Rogan said: “By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said ‘no,’ every time.”

Rogan added, “I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him”.

Joe Rogan says he has turned down multiple offers to have Donald Trump on his podcast: "I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him." pic.twitter.com/Cd6A3b4asf — The Recount (@therecount) July 5, 2022

Rogan’s comments quickly went viral, and naturally, Twitter reacted.

Why is @joerogan afraid to have Trump on his podcast ? Come on Joe act like a man — Captain O ☠️☠️☠️ (@CPTOshaughnessy) July 5, 2022

Joe Rogan said he won't have Trump on his show. He says he doesn't want to support him in any way. I don't support any person who does not support Donald Trump. In my opinion, that tells us all we need to know about Mr Rogan. — Jim Benson (@jmbenson1491) July 6, 2022

Joe Rogan says he doesnt like Trump but endorses Ron DeSantis???? The most popular podcast host in the world is a deeply unserious person — Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) July 6, 2022

Rogan’s infamous for signing a massive deal with Spotify, and his influence is something you can’t dispute. So it’s certainly interesting that he has chosen not to give Trump a platform to air his viewers.